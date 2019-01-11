Bears hire Chuck Pagano as defensive coordinator

The Bears hired former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano as their defensive coordinator Friday night.

He’ll replace Vic Fangio, who on Thursday was named the head coach of the Broncos, and inherit one of the NFL’s most coveted assistant coach jobs. The Bears were, by most measures, the best defense in football.

“We are excited to add Chuck to our staff as defensive coordinator,” head coach Matt Nagy said in a statement. “He has successful experience at many different levels in this league and he is a great teacher with an aggressive mentality that fits our style of football. He is a man of high character and has a passion for the game that will no doubt add to the culture we have already started building at Halas Hall.”

Pagano went 53-43 as the Colts’ head coach from 2012-17, winning two AFC South titles and going 3-3 in the playoffs. He was diangosed with leukemia in 2012 and missed time coaching. Bruce Arians ran the team and the Colts finished 11-5. Arians took the Cardinals job after that season following a job interview with the Bears who hired Marc Trestman instead.

The Bears named former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano their defensive coordinator. | Darron Cummings/AP Photo

His brother John is the outside linebackers coach for the Texans.

Coach Matt Nagy will lean on his executive experience; Fangio was allowed to run his own fiefdom last year, with little interference from the head coach. The 58-year-old Fangio figures to do the same.

A secondary coach by trade, Pagano was the defensive coordinator for the 2011 Ravens before being hired to run the Colts. His teams ran the 3-4, and the Bears figure to continue to do so.

Ed Donatell, the team’s defensive backs coach, was considered the continuity candidate. It’s unclear now whether he’ll follow Fangio to Denver, where the head coach said he will call defensive plays.

“There are some coaches in Chicago that I would like to have on any staff I’m on,” Fangio told the NFL Network late Thursday. “But … I’ve got to be careful what I say there. And until anything’s done, I don’t really want to get too concrete with it.”

Three other former head coaches landed defensive coordinator jobs Friday. Former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph agreed to become the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator, the team said. Former Browns interim boss Gregg Williams was in talk to join the Jets, while former Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks was working toward a deal with the Browns, per NFL Network.