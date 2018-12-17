Bears coach: Eddie Jackson, Aaron Lynch figure to return from injuries this year

The Bears continued to test safety Eddie Jackson and outside linebacker Aaron Lynch on Monday, one day after they suffered ankle and elbow injuries in the team’s win against the Packers.

While coach Matt Nagy said he won’t know the severity of their injuries for another 24 hours or so, he said both should play again this year, be it in the regular season or playoffs.

“I don’t think either of them is season-ending,” Nagy said.

Jackson, who is a candidate to be named to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday, sprained his right ankle after intercepting Aaron Rodgers with about three minutes to play. He left the locker room in a walking boot.

Eddie Jackson is helped off the field by Khalil Mack after hurting his ankle Sunday. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Lynch, the Bears’ top outside linebacker reserve, left in the third quarter with what the team called a right elbow injury.

The Bears have two regular-season games left. Win Sunday, and they can claim no worse than the third seed in the playoffs. Nagy could sit his starters in Week 17, depending on what’s at stake. Either way, the Bears figure to be prudent with both Jackson and Lynch’s playing time in order to maximize their health for next month’s; playoffs.