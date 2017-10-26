Bears coach: former prep teammate Drew Brees ‘did everything right’

Jeff Rodgers won’t predict that he saw superstardom coming for Drew Brees — “In 1995? No,” he said, smiling — but he knew the quarterback had something special when they were teammates at Westlake High School in Austin, Texas.

A year older than the future Saints quarterback, the Bears special teams coordinator was Brees’ center.

“Did everything right,” Rodgers said Thursday. “There wasn’t a whole lot of repeats in practice because of anything he was doing. I mean, he was on point. Drew has always been a guy with a chip on his shoulder.”

The Rodgers family moved to Austin when Jeff was a freshman; their dad was an assistant coach at the University of Texas.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees played high school football with two Bears assistants. (AP)

Eventually, his brother Jay — the Bears’ defensive line coach — was Westlake’s varsity quarterback. Their younger brother Jonny was the J.V. quarterback before tearing his knee and being replaced by Brees.

“He’s been challenged at every level of his life and he’s responded to the challenge …” Rodgers said. “He’s a sure-fire Hall of Fame guy.“