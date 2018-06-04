Bears coach Matt Nagy attends Chicago Fire Department diver’s funeral

The saying “Chicago tough” is painted across a mural of the city’s skyline in the hallway located outside the locker room at Halas Hall. And on Monday, Bears coach Matt Nagy showed what it truly means to stand as one with your city.

Nagy took the time to attend Chicago Fire Department diver Juan Bucio’s funeral at St. Rita of Cascia High School on the South Side.

To say the least, it’s a classy gesture by the first-year head coach.

Heard from a fireman friend that #Bears coach Matt Nagy attended the funeral for Chicago firefighter Juan Bucio today at St. Rita's on the South Side. Unbelievably classy gesture for the new coach. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) June 4, 2018

Nagy was just one of the hundreds who gathered to pay their respects to Bucio, who died on Memorial Day while conducting a search for a man who had fallen in the Chicago River.

Funeral for Juan Bucio starting at St. Rita at noon pic.twitter.com/hBbd1rbmls — Sam Charles (@samjcharles) June 4, 2018

The gesture comes an off-day prior to the Bears’ mandatory three-day minicamp, which begins on Tuesday.

This is the second move the Bears made on Monday that has been applauded by many.

The Bears signed tight end Zach Miller, who nearly lost his leg in October, to a one-year split contract. This means Miller’s compensation will be determined on whether or not he makes the 53-man roster, the Sun-Times previously reported.