Bears coach Matt Nagy: ‘Bittersweet to move on’ after losing Vic Fangio

As the Bears look for their next defensive coordinator, head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace said they wish Vic Fangio well with the Broncos.

“It is bittersweet to move on,” Nagy said in a statement. “He has more than earned this opportunity, and I could not be happier for him.”

The Bears released statements from Nagy and Pace on Thursday after Fangio’s head coach hiring was made official by the Broncos.

“I want to thank Vic for his last four seasons as our defensive coordinator and wish him the best as head coach of the Denver Broncos,” Pace said in a statement. “Vic was a key leader in bringing great defense back to Chicago. We will continue to build upon the foundation he helped establish. Under the leadership of … Nagy and the rest of his coaching staff, we are confident in the development and improvement of a talented defensive unit.”

Vic Fangio spent four years as the Bears' defensive coordinator. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Likewise, Nagy congratulated Fangio, who at 60 is taking over a team for the first time.

“There are only 32 of these jobs in the world, and I know what it means to him to get his chance in Denver,” Nagy said.

Pace and Nagy aren’t expected to meet the media for the team’s typical postseason review until Monday at the earliest.