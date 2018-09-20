As Bears offense grows, Matt Nagy confident Tarik Cohen will get his big plays

The struggle to maximize multi-threat running back Tarik Cohen exemplified the inefficiency of the Bears’ offense under Dowell Loggains as much as anything last season — outside of the development of Mitch Trubisky.

And never moreso than in mid-season, when Loggains declared Cohen the Bears’ best offensive weapon after a victory over the Ravens — and then Cohen had all of one touch the following week against the Panthers. It went for a 70-yard pass reception that led to a field goal in a 17-3 victory — but still, it was his only touch of the day.

With Trubisky struggling and learning as a rookie, Loggains did a good job of getting a lot out of Cohen — a fourth-round draft pick — but never could get the most out of him. Cohen became the first NFL rookie to record a touchdown on a pass, rush, pass reception and punt return since Gale Sayers in 1965, yet he often was under-utilized. He had 44 touches in the Bears’ first three games, but only 19 in their final three games — not much for the team’s best offensive weapon.

The opposite is more likely to happen under Matt Nagy. Cohen is one of his favorite weapons Nagy inherited when he became the Bears’ head coach in January — a multi-faceted gadget player who could keep the defense on its heels.

Bears running back Tarik Cohen hauls in a pass for a 17-yard gain and a first down against the Seahawks on Monday night at Soldier Field. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Eventually, anyway. A year ago, Cohen led the Bears in rushing and receptions through two games. He had already caught a 19-yard touchdown, had a 46-yard run and even handed off to Jordan Howard for a touchdown out of the wildcat formation. This year his production has been modest — nine rushes for 33 yards (3.7 avg.) and four receptions for 33 yards (8.3 avg.) with no touchdowns.

But it’s early. And Nagy acknowledged he needs time for the offense to develop to discover the best ways to utilized Cohen.

“That’s part of the figuring-out process for me and for our staff right now — trying to figure out the best ways to get a guy like him with matchups,” Nagy said. “How are teams going to start playing other players? How are they going to play him?

“As we build a little bit more of a library of defensive schemes and what we see — whether it’s zone, man … double-team this guy — we don’t know those answers right now. There’s not enough games.”

Assuming other weapons become more productive, Cohen figures to be a complementary player with Howard, wide receivers Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel and Anthony Miller and tight end Trey Burton likely ahead of him. So Cohen’s workload might not increase much as the season progresses, but his impact should.

“I like it. I like the way I’m being used,” Cohen said. “I’ve been everywhere — running back, receiver and special teams. That’s what I wanted to do.”

One positive sign — Cohen has not lost yardage on any of his nine rushes and on one of his 13 touches. Last year he lost yardage 24 times in 87 carries — an NFL-high 27.6 percent.

“I feel great about the direction of our offense right now,” Cohen said. “We have a lot of playmakers. It’s going to make everybody better to have somebody else on the field that can also score at any given moment.”