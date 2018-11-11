Bears coach Matt Nagy: ‘My fault’ for throwing challenge flag too late
Bears coach Matt Nagy blamed himself for throwing the red challenge flag too late in the second quarter of Sunday’s win against the Lions. Receiver Kenny Golladay fumbled, but officials said the Lions recovered.
The Bears appeared to have the ball — but the Lions ran a no-huddle play before Nagy could throw the flag.
Nagy said he was too busy looking at his play sheet for the next drive.
“That’s my fault,” he said.
This and that
- In between kicker Cody Parkey’s missed field goals in the third quarter, cornerback Prince Amukamara got the ball back by popping the ball out of running back Kerryon Johnson’s arms. Safety Adrian Amos recovered the ball after what looked like a “Peanut Punch.” “I don’t know that coach [Ed Donatell] would count it as one,” Amukamara said. “He calls those maybe a ‘tomahawk.”
- Amukamara’s jersey was missing the second “a” in his name until the Bears gave him a backup to wear in the first half. It was reminiscent of two years ago, when the Jaguars placed that same “a” ahead of the “k” in his name when they played in Chicago. “I keep telling everybody, ‘If you sound it out, it’s spelled the way it sounds,’” he joked.
- .Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd got his first sack of the season, a bear hug of quarterback Matthew Stafford. “It’s been so long since I held the quarterback,” he said, “I just wanted to hold him a little longer.”
- Receiver Kevin White was a healthy scratch for the second-straight week.