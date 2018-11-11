Bears coach Matt Nagy: ‘My fault’ for throwing challenge flag too late

Bears coach Matt Nagy blamed himself for throwing the red challenge flag too late in the second quarter of Sunday’s win against the Lions. Receiver Kenny Golladay fumbled, but officials said the Lions recovered.

The Bears appeared to have the ball — but the Lions ran a no-huddle play before Nagy could throw the flag.

Nagy said he was too busy looking at his play sheet for the next drive.

“That’s my fault,” he said.

Bears coach Matt Nagy argues a call with head linesman Jeff Bergman on Sunday. | Nam Y. Huh/AP photo

This and that