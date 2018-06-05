Bears coach Matt Nagy pleased with Mitch Trubisky’s ‘fast’ day at minicamp

Coach Matt Nagy started his three-day minicamp by going back to the basics of his offense on Tuesday. The goal was to see if quarterback Mitch Trubisky and Co. could play fast.

“They had to understand the structure of this offense and they didn’t know that coming into it,” Nagy said. “We had to lay the foundation — we did that.

“Then we just loaded them up with a bunch of stuff just to see what sticks and see what’s too much for them, so we can have this gauge when we get into the season as to what we can and can’t do — in particular, No. 10 and seeing what he can balance.”

Nagy said that Trubisky and the offense responded well to what he described as “the biggest challenge” and “question mark,” particularly when it came to the “special things” the offense can do out of each formation.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky at minicamp. (AP)

“We pulled back today for the whole offense,” Nagy said. “[Trubisky] played fast and you saw completions out there, and that’s what it’s all about.

“We’re growing, he’s growing, the offense is growing. The defense, again, they challenge us every day. [Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s] throwing a lot of different stuff at the offense.”