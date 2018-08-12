Bears coach Matt Nagy: Missing all of training camp will limit Roquan Smith

BOURBONNAIS — Missing all of training camp limited how effective Roquan Smith can be in Week 1, Bears coach Matt Nagy said Sunday as the inside linebacker’s contract standoff reached 28 days.

“I would say so — I think it does,” Nagy said after the team’s final practice at Olivet Nazarene University. “You’re playing at that position and there are a lot of calls that go on, very similar to a quarterback, there’s a lot going on.

“But I have full confidence in (defensive coordinator) Vic (Fangio) and his staff that, when he does get here, they’ll get him up to speed and whenever that is, we’ll see. But again, that’s why we all get paid as coaches is, to try to help our players out as much as possible and that’s kind of where we’re at.”

The Bears and their No. 8 overall pick are at odds over whether the team could void guarantees in his contract over specific on-field actions that lead to suspension.

Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith levels Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, who just gets the ball off for a incomplete pass during a game last season. | Curtis Compton, Atlanta Journal Constitution via AP)

“Ah, you know, I’m sure he’s frustrated because he wants to be here,” linebacker Danny Trevathan said.” It’s more of him not knowing what to do. Being young, you want to get here for your team but you want to make the right decision. You only get one chance to do this. So you want to do it the right away.”

Trevathan has been in contact with Smith, who was drafted out of Georgia to start next to the veteran.

“I’ve just been trying to make sure he keeps his right and he just keeps being Roquan,” Trevathan said. “’Ro, man, you can’t let people change you. But you’ve got to make the right decisions for you. The team misses you but you have to do what’s in front of you.’”