Bears coach Matt Nagy: WR Anthony Miller progressing from shoulder injury

Receiver Anthony Miller did some “running around” in the Bears’ light practice Monday, coach Matt Nagy said, as he recovers from a dislocated shoulder suffered last month against the Cardinals.

While the Bears don’t have to submit an injury report until Wednesday, they made Miller off-limits to the media, which is consistent with their policy for a player who doesn’t practice in full.

Nagy said it won’t be “too much of a challenge” for Miller to play in games with a harness designed to keep his shoulder in socket.

“The biggest part or issue would be probably extending his arms into the air to try to reach and it would prevent him from that,” he said. “But there’s the balance of making sure that he’s safe and healthy enough to do that with the brace. So he’ll be fine. He’s pretty tough.”

Receiver Anthony Miller is helped off the field against the Cardinals. | Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Miller has eight catches on 11 targets for 60 yards and one touchdown in three games this season.