Odds listed for Bears’ next head coach

Josh McDaniels is one of the favorites for the Bears coaching vacancy. (Getty Images)

Sorry, Jim Harbaugh fans. According to one oddsmaker, Patriots OC Josh McDaniels and Vikings OC Pat Shurmer are the likeliest candidates to replace John Fox as the Bears’ next head coach.

BookMaker.eu lists McDaniels and Shurmer at 6-1 odds followed by Frank Reich (8-1), David Shaw (9-1), Dave Toub (11-1), Mike Shula (12-1), Todd Haley (15-1) and Jim Bob Cooter (15-1). The field is a little more than 3-1.

Bears fans shouldn’t get their hopes too high for McDaniels, though. Bill Belichick’s longtime assistant is listed at 2-1 to take over the New York Giants’ vacancy.

As for Harbaugh, BookMaker puts the Michigan coach at 15-1 to leave the college ranks for the Indianapolis Colts.

New York Giants head coach

Josh McDaniels +200

Jim Schwartz +300

Steve Wilks +900

Mike Shula +800

Matt Patricia +800

Mike Munchak +1200

Mike Smith +15000

Brian Kelly +20000

Nick Saban +50000

Field -150

Indianapolis Colts head coach

Josh McDaniels +800

David Shaw +900

Todd Haley +900

Frank Reich +950

Pat Shurmur +1200

Tom Cable +1200

Jim Harbaugh +1500

Dave Toub +1500

Matt Nagy +2000

Field -200

Detroit Lions head coach

Matt Patricia +430

Steve Wilks +825

Mike Vrabel +935

Teryl Austin +1585

Pat Shurmur +1585

Dave Toub +1920

Mike Smith +2150

Field -295

Chicago Bears head coach

Josh McDaniels +600

Pat Shurmur +600

Frank Reich +800

David Shaw +900

Dave Toub +1100

Mike Shula +1200

Todd Haley +1500

Jim Bob Cooter +1500

Field -310