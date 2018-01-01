Sorry, Jim Harbaugh fans. According to one oddsmaker, Patriots OC Josh McDaniels and Vikings OC Pat Shurmer are the likeliest candidates to replace John Fox as the Bears’ next head coach.
BookMaker.eu lists McDaniels and Shurmer at 6-1 odds followed by Frank Reich (8-1), David Shaw (9-1), Dave Toub (11-1), Mike Shula (12-1), Todd Haley (15-1) and Jim Bob Cooter (15-1). The field is a little more than 3-1.
RELATED STORIES:
Bears players show support for John Fox on social media
What John Fox said 3 years ago when he was hired
Bears fans shouldn’t get their hopes too high for McDaniels, though. Bill Belichick’s longtime assistant is listed at 2-1 to take over the New York Giants’ vacancy.
As for Harbaugh, BookMaker puts the Michigan coach at 15-1 to leave the college ranks for the Indianapolis Colts.
New York Giants head coach
Josh McDaniels +200
Jim Schwartz +300
Steve Wilks +900
Mike Shula +800
Matt Patricia +800
Mike Munchak +1200
Mike Smith +15000
Brian Kelly +20000
Nick Saban +50000
Field -150
Indianapolis Colts head coach
Josh McDaniels +800
David Shaw +900
Todd Haley +900
Frank Reich +950
Pat Shurmur +1200
Tom Cable +1200
Jim Harbaugh +1500
Dave Toub +1500
Matt Nagy +2000
Field -200
Detroit Lions head coach
Matt Patricia +430
Steve Wilks +825
Mike Vrabel +935
Teryl Austin +1585
Pat Shurmur +1585
Dave Toub +1920
Mike Smith +2150
Field -295
Chicago Bears head coach
Josh McDaniels +600
Pat Shurmur +600
Frank Reich +800
David Shaw +900
Dave Toub +1100
Mike Shula +1200
Todd Haley +1500
Jim Bob Cooter +1500
Field -310