Bears’ coaching candidates are growing out of control

Several names have been thrown out as possible coaching candidates for the Bears. Pete Carmichael Jr., offensive coordinator of the Saints, checks the most boxes. (Getty Images)

Since the #FireFox movement began weeks ago, football insiders have been speculating about John Fox’s successor on the Bears’ sideline.

Initially, the shortlist was pretty much Josh McDaniels and Jim Harbaugh. Then, reality set in. Now, the Post-it-sized list is in need of a legal pad. By the last count, no fewer than 16 names have been floated out there as potential candidates by the media. (And that doesn’t include some of the rumors about defensive-oriented coaches.)

Let’s run them down:

Josh McDaniels

Bill Belichick’s right-hand man is at the top of most lists, but the smart money says he’ll go to the Giants or stay put to be the heir apparent. His 11-17 stint as the 34-year-old head coach of the Broncos probably happened too soon. Seven years later, McDaniels seems primed to take over the main duties again, especially for a team with a young quarterback. One interesting note: Josh’s brother, Ben, is the Bears’ offensive quality control coach.

Forget what you think you know about Josh McDaniels. His second chance is coming and the Bears would be wise to scoop him up. ➡️https://t.co/S9apOQL2DO pic.twitter.com/9YivhmCwud — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) December 11, 2017

Jim Harbaugh

His ties to the Bears and McCaskeys are nearly as well known as his affinity for khakis. The former Bears signal caller has shown an aptitude for nurturing young quarterbacks. But the big question about Harbaugh is how much control would he want. GM Ryan Pace probably doesn’t want to hire his replacement. Still, if the Bears came calling, don’t be surprised if Harbaugh leaves Michigan.

Jim Bob Cooter

Cooter is 7-1 against the Bears during his coaching time in Detroit. Stealing the offensive coordinator from the Lions would be a plus right there. But is the 33-year-old ready for a top job?

#Lions WR Golden Tate praised offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter's preparation, success. Is he worth watching for a #Bears opening? https://t.co/sPoLVHHNRm — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) November 15, 2017

Pat Shurmur

It doesn’t seem to matter if it’s Sam Bradford or Case Keenum at th helm, Shurmur’s offensive system in Minnesota has been clicking the past two seasons. The 52-year-old had some head-coaching experience with the Browns in 2011 and 2012, winning nine games.

Another possible Bears HC candidate…Pat Shurmer?? pic.twitter.com/DQXqduKdiK — Richard (@BeardownQB) December 6, 2017

Teryl Austin

Austin is in line for a head position somewhere, but that somewhere will likely not land the 52-year-old defensive coordinator in Chicago. Popular opinion has the Bears in search of an offensive-minded leader. John Fox coached Austin 30 years ago with the Steelers.

Frank Reich

The 56-year-old offensive coordinator has the Eagles’ offense co-leading the NFL in points at 31.3 per game along with the Rams. Under Reich’s tutelage, second-year quarterback Carson Wentz was a top candidate for NFL MVP before he went down with a season-ending knee injury. The Bears would hope that Reich could work the same magic with Trubisky.

Four #Bears questions for today's game, including: Is Frank Reich a head coaching candidate? https://t.co/4PbFAaYdjX — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) November 26, 2017

John DeFilippo

As long as we’re on the Eagles, why not include the 39-year-old quarterbacks coach responsible for taking Wentz to the next level. Unfortunately, DeFilippo did not have similar success in 2015 with Johnny Manziel and the Cleveland Browns, where he worked his only season as an offensive coordinator.

Making the case for Bears to hire John DeFilippo in 2018 #GoBears https://t.co/DCmVTGeKZ1 — Chicago Bears Talk (@ChicagoBears_TT) December 18, 2017

Matt Nagy

The 39-year-old OC in Kansas City is another young mind who has shown innovation. The Chiefs and Alex Smith are third in the AFC in total yards behind the Patriots and Steelers. Nagy lacks experience as a head coach, but that has never stopped the Bears in the past. In fact, Fox is the only new coach the Bears have ever hired with previous experience.

Here's why #Chiefs OC Matt Nagy should replace John Fox as the next #Bears head coach: https://t.co/XbXnStTzup — FanRag Sports (@FanRagSports) November 13, 2017

Jon Gruden

Gruden would probably love to run Trubisky through his quarterback camp just not at the expense of losing his estimated $6.5 million gig at ESPN. If the 52-year-old former coach wants to come down from the booth, now is probably the best time to do it, but Gruden has already shot down the rumors.

Could Jon Gruden Coach The Chicago Bears In 2018? https://t.co/yA1ov3jgvi pic.twitter.com/LOtAL1HD4I — Ray Dixon (@51boomer) November 22, 2017

Pete Carmichael Jr.

The Bears took a pass on the Saints’ longtime offensive coordinator in 2013, but that might not be the case this time around with Carmichael’s connections to Pace. Carmichael’s father coached with the Bears under Dick Jauron. The 46-year-old has never had a top job, which usually aligns with the Bears’ modus operandi. Of all the potential candidates, Carmichael probably checks the most boxes for the Bears.

The #Bears need a offensive minded coach, I wouldn’t be surprised if Ryan Pace gives Pete Carmichael or Mike Lombardi jr. a call. He knows both of them well from his days with the #Saints. — Jason Orillion (@JasonOinNO) December 16, 2017

Matt LaFleur

The NFL is a copycat league, and every struggling team would love to duplicate the Rams’ turnaround. Working as the OC under 31-year-old head coach Sean McVay, LaFleur has been instrumental in the Rams’ offensive resurgence and quarterback Jared Goff’s development. LaFleur, 38, also worked last year with Falcons QB Matt Ryan during his MVP season and with Redskins QB Robert Griffin during his breakout rookie year.

Making the case for the Bears to hire Matt LaFleur in 2018 #ChicagoBears https://t.co/pU3dRUDfr2 pic.twitter.com/HeM0Vrul60 — Bears Report (@bears_fanly) December 19, 2017

Jeff Fisher

The last time the Bears hired one of their former players it was Mike Ditka in 1982. Fisher played for Da Coach on the 1985 Super Bowl championship team and is reportedly insterested in coming back. Don’t expect history to repeat. Fisher, 59, is tied with Dan Reeves for the most losses (165) by an NFL coach.

How would you feel if Jeff Fisher was the next #Bears head coach? https://t.co/7w7YuPrvtC — Bears History (@ChiBearsHistory) December 20, 2017

Dave Toub

It would be so Bears to let Toub out of their grasp and then bring him back. From 2004 to 2012, Toub’s units, led by Devin Hester, continuously provided big plays for the Bears. Several football insiders say the 56-year-old Chiefs special teams coordinator is ready for a top job, even though he’s never headed up an offense or defense.

Dave Toub more than ready to be a head coach, and our @greggabe says if he isn’t in 2018, something is seriously wrong with the processhttps://t.co/ifHNrAm3RT#Chiefs #Bears — Pro Football Weekly (@PFWeekly) December 20, 2017

David Shaw

The one coach that looks likely to move up from the college ranks is Shaw, who took over at Stanford after Harbaugh departed. Shaw, 45, has worked as an assistant in the NFL, played under Bill Walsh at Stanford and runs a pro-style offense. Shaw is the first Stanford coach in 80 years to win three conference titles.

Peter King also told @WaddleandSilvy David Shaw would be a great NFL coach someday. Also said Bears should call him and Jim Harbaugh. — Patrick Schmidt (@PatrickASchmidt) October 3, 2017

Vic Fangio

The Bears more than likely want to keep Fangio, just not as head coach. In a best-case scenario for Pace, the Bears hire a young offensive-minded head coach and retain the battle-tested Fangio as DC but in a mentoring role. Dating back to his high school coaching days, Fangio, 59, has never been a head coach.

“I don’t want to see him leave. Maybe that’s the way to keep him.” –@LanceBriggs on it making sense for Fangio to be interim head coach if #Bears don’t want to bring Fox back. — Laurence Holmes (@LaurenceWHolmes) November 19, 2017

Dowell Loggains

If you read this far into the piece, we have to leave you with a laugh. It would be hard to make a case for Loggains to move up. Granted, he has had a limited cast with which to work, but his play-calling has been sporadic at best. If the Bears had any notion of elevating him, they would have made him — or Fangio — an interim by now.

If Dowell Loggains was looking for public support, he can forget about his head coach. This continues to be some #Bears season.

Blog: https://t.co/yjsCA3PXE6pic.twitter.com/11MmiT3sHH — steve rosenbloom (@steverosenbloom) December 6, 2017

