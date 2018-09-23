Cody Parkey on winning kick: ‘I put us in that situation by missing the first’
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Cody Parkey didn’t look at his game-winning 43-yard field goal as redemption for his first-quarter miss in Sunday’s 16-14 win against the Cardinals.
“I put us in that situation by missing the first one,” he said.
He said he tried to have a short-term memory. After his miss, Parkey made all three attempts — of 20, 41 and 43 yards.
Twice, he made field goals after Nagy brought out his offense on fourth down, only to take a timeout and change his mind.
“Perfection is what you want,” Parkey said. “Unfortunately you don’t always get it. But you just go out and try to make the next one.”