MINNEAPOLIS — Cody Parkey hit another upright Sunday.
The Bears kicker bounced an extra-point miss off the right upright after the Bears scored a on a one-yard Jordan Howard run in the second quarter against the Vikings.
It marked a familiar feeling for Parkey, who hit an astounding four uprights — on two extra points and two field goals — in a Nov. 11 home win against the Lions.
Parkey made eight-straight field goals after his disaster of a game, but that streak ended when he missed one field goal against the Rams. He shanked a 37-yarder against the 49ers last week, too.
Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor said this week that Parkey knows he has to be better.