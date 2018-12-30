Doink! Bears K Cody Parkey hits another upright

MINNEAPOLIS — Cody Parkey hit another upright Sunday.

The Bears kicker bounced an extra-point miss off the right upright after the Bears scored a on a one-yard Jordan Howard run in the second quarter against the Vikings.

It marked a familiar feeling for Parkey, who hit an astounding four uprights — on two extra points and two field goals — in a Nov. 11 home win against the Lions.

Parkey made eight-straight field goals after his disaster of a game, but that streak ended when he missed one field goal against the Rams. He shanked a 37-yarder against the 49ers last week, too.

Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor said this week that Parkey knows he has to be better.

“Some of those misses have been very disappointing,” Tabor said. “You can only learn from them. You can’t dwell on them. The hard part in our world is you have to make those, and he understands that. …

“We have to keep staying the course, and we have confidence in him. That’s not going to waiver with me or coach [Matt Nagy]. He’s our guy, but at the same time, if you’re our guy, make those kicks. And he’ll do that.”