Coach Matt Nagy still trusts Bears K Cody Parkey — to a point

Matt Nagy is trusting but not naïve.

The Bears coach prefers to think of kicker Cody Parkey hitting the upright four times against the Lions — on two missed extra points and two missed field goals Sunday — as an anomaly. Bears kickers had hit the upright four times in their previous 61 games before Parkey did it himself in two-and-half quarters Sunday.

“Everybody in this room has had a bad day,” Nagy said Monday.

The Bears will give Parkey the chance to have another one. Nagy reiterated that he will not replace his kicker. Parkey’s contract undoubtedly played a role in the non-decision; the Bears gave him $15 million over four years, and $9 million in guarantees in March.

Bears kicker Cody Parkey warms up before the second half Sunday. | David Banks/AP photo

“We understand what yesterday was,” Nagy said. “Now, we also understand that we’ve gotta make field goals. There’s that balance there.”

The coach was supportive but not patronizing, mastering a delicate dance for a first-year coach.

“[Parkey] understands it was tough,” Nagy said. “He gets it. He’s not a child. He understands the magnitude of it. If you overdo it, you beat it down, you just make it worse.”

Nagy said Parkey could go to Soldier Field this week to practice in the swirling wind. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor — who compared kicking at Soldier Field to hitting a golf ball at the British Open — said last week that traffic would make such training difficult. Parkey’s struggles, apparently, has opened the organization’s eyes to the possibility of a car ride downtown.

Nagy admitted, though, that Parkey can’t gain his trust just by making kicks during the week.

“The ones in the game count,” he said. “When he’s out there kicking, that’s how you gain it back. And he’s at a point right now where he knows how important …

“Especially as we get going on into the season here, the end of the regular season, these are huge now. You’ve gotta make them. It’s just too important. They’re too crucial.”

By the time the Bears scored their fifth touchdown Sunday, Nagy knew he wasn’t going to give Parkey the chance to kick an extra point. He said Parkey understood, too.

“You know there’s a balance, but i just truly believe in being honest,” he said. “I’m not going to sugarcoat anything and he wouldn’t want that from me.”

Nagy referenced Packers kicker Mason Crosby missing four field goals and an extra point in a loss to the Lions earlier this year, only to kick the game-winner against the 49ers the next week. Kicking can be a “crazy cycle,” he said, and patience is important. It only goes so far, though.

“But now, [Parkey] also needs to take the next step of trying to figure out how he can get better,” he said.

Winning by 12, of course, makes Parkey’s misses less painful than Crosby’s mistakes. Nagy took at least one positive from them — the reaction of Parkey’s teammates.

When he hit the upright for the fourth time on a missed a 34-yard field goal midway through the third quarter, Parkey was greeted by punter Pat O’Donnell, snapper Patrick Scales, cornerback Kyle Fuller, inside linebacker Danny Trevathan and outside linebacker Khalil Mack. Safeties Adrian Amos and Eddie Jackson gave him a high-five and love tap on the helmet. Right tackle Bobby Massie put his arm around Parkey before cornerback Prince Amukamara offered words of encouragement.

That was all before Parkey could even reach the Bears’ sideline.

“I loved it,” Nagy said. “You kidding me? That’s who we are. That’s who we are. Matter of fact, coming out of there with the win? Great, awesome. But those little things, when you see that, to me that just speaks volumes of what kind of people we have, what kind of teammates we have.

“Whenever you’re down and everyone’s against you, to have your brothers and your family in there picking you up, ultimately that’s good stuff. And I like that.”