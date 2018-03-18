Bears’ Cody Parkey: Robbie Gould shows it’s ‘possible to be a great kicker here’

Cody Parkey doesn’t know Robbie Gould but, sometime before he makes his Bears debut this fall, plans to reach out to the veteran for pointers on the embracing the elements at Soldier Field.

“He was an incredible kicker here,” Parkey said last week after signing a four-year deal worth $15 million with $9 million in guarantees. “It shows you that it’s clearly possible to be a great kicker here — and I’m up for the challenge, and I’m up to go out there and do my best.”

Once the season begins, Parkey will, like all the others that have come since Gould, be constantly compared to the Bears’ all-time points leader. The Bears cycled through three veterans after cutting Gould following an uneven 2016 preseason stint.

“I don’t see it as pressure ….” Parkey, who made 91.3 percent of his kicks on the 2017 Dolphins, said last week. “I’m human, mistakes happen. But I just go out there and I do my best and I put my best foot forward.”

Cody Parkey speaks with the media during a press conference Thursday at Halas Hall. Tim Boyle/For the Sun-Times

Parkey, who worked with new Bears coordinator Chris Tabor on the Browns two years ago, represents a new path forward. He’s five years younger than Connor Barth, Gould’s initial replacement, and 10 years younger than Mike Nugent, who finished last season at the position.

“He’s made the Pro Bowl (in 2014), he’s still a young player,” general manager Ryan Pace said. “(It’s) a position we wanted to address, and we feel like we’ve done that with Cody.”

