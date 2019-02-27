GM Ryan Pace: Bears will ‘explore every avenue’ to replace Cody Parkey

INDIANAPOLIS — The Bears are open to fixing their placekicker problem either via the draft or free agency — or maybe both — general manager Ryan Pace said.

“Explore every avenue,” Pace said at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday.

While Pace said that kickers sometimes “come out of nowhere,” he knows what skillset to scout.

“I think leg strength is important, especially in Chicago,” he said. “You’ve got to knife through the wind. That’s something that I would say is a high priority for us. …

Bears kicker Cody Parkey reacts after kicking a field goal against the New York Giants. | Seth Wenig/AP photo

“I think one thing we always have to consider is the conditions we’re playing in, with our wind our elements. There’s a lot of things that go into it, no different than any other position. Some of it’s mental, some of it’s physical.”

The Bears will cut Parkey — who missed eight field goals, including a double-doink that would have beaten the Eagles in the playoffs — at the start of the league season March 13. They will give him a post-June 1 designation, Pace said, which would spread the cap hit over two years instead of one.

“It’s really performance-based at the end of the day,” he said. “So Matt and I wanted to call him before the combine and be honest with him. So we had a good conversation with him, an honest conversation with him. …

“He’s such a pro. He’s such a good guy. I think it was just really honest back and forth, really transparent back and forth. We wanted to do it before the combine and it was good. I think he understood.”

Some teams shy away from drafting kickers and punters. Pace, though, wouldn’t preclude doing either. Punter Pat O’Donnell is a pending free agent for the second-straight year.

Again, I thought last year’s free agency, when we go through it, I thought we had a strong free agency. We can go through each one of them and last year’s offseason was good — draft and free agency. But again you’re never going to be 100 percent and you’re going to learn from every one. I think the world of Cody. We wish him nothing but the best. But yeah we learn from those experiences and we try and get better from them.

“it’s best player available,” he said. “And every draft is different. So if there’s a kicker or a punter or any specialist in the draft that we feel is worthy, we’ll definitely consider it.”

A month from now, though, the team could have as many as three kickers competing for a job. For now, Redford Jones, who was not in an NFL: camp last year, is the Bears’ other kicker. He beat out accomplished veterans in a tryout last month.

“We went into it and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to be unbiased and we’re just gonna let it come to us.'” Pace said. “And he crushed that workout. It was impressive, so he’s on our team.”