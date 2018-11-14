Bears K Cody Parkey to practice at Soldier Field on Wednesday night

Cody Parkey will kick in his home stadium — with no one in the stands.

Three days after he hit the upright on an astounding four kicks — two extra point tries and two field goal misses — Parkey said Wednesday he planned to kick at Soldier Field on Wednesday night. He’ll get there around 7 p.m., mimicking Sunday’s start time.

“I guess just check all the boxes you can, right?” he said. “I mean, it can’t hurt. …

“Honestly, just check all my boxes, do everything I possibly can to make kicks. I do that every single week and this is just adding a little extra something to that.”

Bears kicker Cody Parkey reacts after missing a field goal in the third quarter against the Lions on Sunday at Soldier Field. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

He’ll be joined by punter/holder Pat O’Donnell, snapper Patrick Scales and special teams coach Chris Tabor. The group figures to fight traffic from Lake Forest, though Parkey wasn’t quite sure the route they’d take.

“Unfortunately we don’t have a helicopter, I don’t think,” he said. “All I know is I’m going to kick there and that’s about as far as I know.”

The Bears stuck with Parkey this week, but he knows he has to be better.

“As a kicker, this is my fifth season doing this,” he said, “I’ve had highs, I’ve had lows. So unfortunately it comes with the territory sometimes. I don’t get down on myself, I know I’m a great kicker. I’m just gonna go out there Sunday and try my best.”