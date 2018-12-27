Bears proclaim faith in Cody Parkey, but, ‘if you’re our guy, make those kicks’

Cody Parkey made eight-straight field goals after hitting the uprights four times — on two field goals and two extra points — Nov. 11 against the Lions.

Since then, though, the Bears kicker has missed two out of his last three field goals, including a 37-yarder that went wide right Sunday against the 49ers.

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor said Thursday that Parkey missed the sweet spot, causing the ball to leak right.

“We’ll expect him to make the kicks when he’s supposed to,” Tabor said. “I’m looking forward to this week for him.”

Bears kicker Cody Parkey lines up before a field goal attempt Sunday. |

Robert Reiners/Getty Images

He has one game left to instill further confidence before the Bears’ playoff push.

Among kickers with at least 15 attempts this season, he’s fourth from the bottom with a 75.9 conversion percentage. Parkey’s made only 22-of-29 kicks; the top six kickers, in terms of percentage, have missed seven combined.

Tops on the list: former Bears kicker Robbie Gould, who leads the NFL by making 97 percent of his field goals for the 49ers this year.

“Some of those misses have been very disappointing,” Tabor said. “You can only learn from them. You can’t dwell on them. The hard part in our world is you have to make those, and he understands that. …

“We have to keep staying the course, and we have confidence in him. That’s not going to waiver with me or coach [Matt Nagy]. He’s our guy, but at the same time, if you’re our guy, make those kicks. And he’ll do that.”