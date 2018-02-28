Bears continue pass-rush rebuild, release OLB Willie Young

INDIANAPOLIS — The Bears are releasing outside linebacker Willie Young, general manager Ryan Pace said Wednesday.

Young marks the second veteran outside linebacker they’ve cut in three days; the team parted with Pernell McPhee on Monday.

“Just you know, we sit down as a staff — it’s good to kind of have some fresh eyes and new looks and se evaluate the whole roster,” Pace said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “As soon as we make those decisions we’re pretty urgent about communicating it with the players.”

First signed by then-GM Phil Emery before the 2014 season, Young received a two-year contract extension from Pace during training camp in 2016. He played in all 16 games that season, recording 7 1/2 sacks, but was limited to four games last season before going on injured reserve with a triceps injury. Young will turn 33 in September.

Young’s departure leaves former first-round pick Leonard Floyd as the team’s last relevant pass-rusher. His rehab from a knee injury “couldn’t be going better,” Pace said. The team figures to add to that group via free agency and the draft.

The Bears cut outside linebacker Willie Young. (AP)

Per Spotrac.com, the Bears project to have $80 million to spend on free agency, third-most in the NFL.