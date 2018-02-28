Bears continue pass-rush rebuild, release OLB Willie Young
INDIANAPOLIS — The Bears are releasing outside linebacker Willie Young, general manager Ryan Pace said Wednesday.
Young marks the second veteran outside linebacker they’ve cut in three days; the team parted with Pernell McPhee on Monday.
First signed by then-GM Phil Emery before the 2014 season, Young received a two-year contract extension from Pace during training camp in 2016. He played in all 16 games that season, recording 7 1/2 sacks, but was limited to four games last season before going on injured reserve with a triceps injury. Young will turn 33 in September.
Young’s departure leaves former first-round pick Leonard Floyd as the team’s last relevant pass-rusher. His rehab from a knee injury “couldn’t be going better,” Pace said. The team figures to add to that group via free agency and the draft.
Per Spotrac.com, the Bears project to have $80 million to spend on free agency, third-most in the NFL.