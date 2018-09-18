Matt Nagy: Joe Maddon’s Cubs inspired Bears’ postgame dance party
There’s a reason the Bears’ postgame celebration Monday night felt more at home inside Wrigley Field.
Coach Matt Nagy decided to amp up the team’s locker room atmosphere after wins — complete with a disco ball, blaring music and dancing — after talking to Cubs manager Joe Maddon times this summer.
“I gotta give credit to coach Maddon with the Cubs. …” Nagy said Tuesday, the morning after the Bears’ 24-17 win against the Seahawks. “We’ve had some good discussions over the summer. And so we just thought, you know, for us, we have … 16 games in the regular season, right? These wins are so hard to get — so hard to get. I want everybody to understand on that team, ‘It’s OK to enjoy them. ‘You’re allowed to have fun and enjoy them.'”
Maddon has a similar philosophy. Nagy, who won his first game Monday, said taking a few minutes to celebrate is important, given that the players and coaches turned their attention to their next opponent, the Cardinals, mere hours after the night game.
“So let’s celebrate a little bit,” he said. “Let’s have a little fun. That was one of the coolest moments — being able to see those guys in there dancing and having a good time. no one else around. Just them. that’s what this is ultimately about.”