Matt Nagy: Joe Maddon’s Cubs inspired Bears’ postgame dance party

There’s a reason the Bears’ postgame celebration Monday night felt more at home inside Wrigley Field.

Coach Matt Nagy decided to amp up the team’s locker room atmosphere after wins — complete with a disco ball, blaring music and dancing — after talking to Cubs manager Joe Maddon times this summer.

“I gotta give credit to coach Maddon with the Cubs. …” Nagy said Tuesday, the morning after the Bears’ 24-17 win against the Seahawks. “We’ve had some good discussions over the summer. And so we just thought, you know, for us, we have … 16 games in the regular season, right? These wins are so hard to get — so hard to get. I want everybody to understand on that team, ‘It’s OK to enjoy them. ‘You’re allowed to have fun and enjoy them.'”

Maddon has a similar philosophy. Nagy, who won his first game Monday, said taking a few minutes to celebrate is important, given that the players and coaches turned their attention to their next opponent, the Cardinals, mere hours after the night game.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy throws a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago Cubs in April. | Nam Y. Huh, AP photo

“So let’s celebrate a little bit,” he said. “Let’s have a little fun. That was one of the coolest moments — being able to see those guys in there dancing and having a good time. no one else around. Just them. that’s what this is ultimately about.”