Bears cut Sam Acho, add LB Lamin Barrow

The Bears terminated the contract of outside linebacker Sam Acho on Saturday, clearing the way for Lamin Barrow to be added to the active roster.

As a rookie on John Fox’s Broncos last year, Barrow appeared in all 16 games, starting once, and recorded eight special teams tackles.

Acho, who had started 32 games over four years with the Cardinals, had been out with an undisclosed illness.

Asked about the illness Friday, coach John Fox was vague.

“He’s been here,” he said. “He was away for a minute just to get a little bit well. Well enough to leave your house. It’s like when you have the flu. But he’s getting better every day.”

Asked if there was a long-term concern, Fox said “there’s always concern about every player as it relates to any kind of injury or sickness.”

“I get fuzzy on what long-term is,” he said. “We’re just trying to get him well. When he’s well, he’ll be out there.”

Barrow will wear No. 57.

