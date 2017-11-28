Bears cut WR Tre McBride

Two days after he played 78 percent of the Bears’ offensive snaps, wide receiver Tre McBride was waived Tuesday.

The Bears have yet to announce a corresponding move.

McBride, who the Bears claimed from the Titans on the eve of the season and then cut and re-signed again, had seen his playing time drop off after the Bears signed veteran Dontrelle Inman — he played 26 snaps over two games — before seeing a whopping 43 snaps in Sunday’s 31-3 loss to the Eagles.

In eight games this year, McBride had eight catches for 144 yards. He did most his damage in New Orleans, where he caught three passes for 92 yards.