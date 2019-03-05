Bears cutting OLB Sam Acho

The Bears will cut outside linebacker Sam Acho, one of their most outspoken and beloved players in the locker room whose role shrunk after the trade for Khalil Mack, sources confirmed.

The move was generally expected, and frees up salary cap space for free agency, which begins next week. Acho was set $1.95 million in base salary and carry a $2.375 million cap hit in the second year of his two-year deal. Instead, he’ll carry a dead cap hit of $250,000.

Acho appeared in four games last year before tearing his pec against the Buccaneers and landing on injured reserve. In his four years with the Bears, Acho started 25 games at outside linebacker, where he was considered a solid run defender, and was a special teams stalwart.

The 30-year-old was respected in the Bears locker room and around the league for his charity work. He helped organize the Bears’ social justice committee — which featured quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Chase Daniel, defensive end Akiem Hicks, tight end Trey Burton and four front office members — last year. With donations from players and matching funds from the team and the league, the Bears were able to donate $813,850 to five local groups.

Sam Acho spent the last four years with the Bears. | Paul Sancya/Associated Press

When his agent was negotiating his contract last March, Acho and Bears chairman George McCaskey joined a local church group in touring the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, La., and discussed prison reform. He and McCaskey grew close during his tenure with the Bears.

Acho also wasn’t afraid to speak out about the league’s handling of the national anthem controversy; he served as vice president of the NFLPA’s executive committee.

Acho joined tight end Dion Sims as a cap casualty. The Bears also reworked right guard Kyle Long’s deal to free up more space. The Bears about $13.6 million available before cutting Acho, which will free up a bit more than $2 million.