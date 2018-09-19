Bears LB Danny Trevathan named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan lines up during a game against the Lions in 2017. (Jeff Haynes/AP)

Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, two days after recording two sacks, eight tackles and a forced fumble in a 24-17 win against the Seahawks.

It marks Trevathan’s first such award. Last year, Eddie Jackson won the honor after Week 7 against the Panthers. In 2016, defensive end Akiem Hicks was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after Week 13 against the 49ers.

Trevathan started alongside rookie Roquan Smith at inside linebacker.

Many thought new Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack was a candidate to win the honor after his outstanding Week 1 game against the Packers, but it went to Vikings safety Harrison Smith instead.

The Bears, who have a 1-1 record, return to practice at Halas Hall on Wednesday in preparation of Sunday’s game at the Arizona Cardinals.