Bears DB Deiondre Hall ‘looking to move forward’ after one-game drug suspension

Deiondre’ Hall was mum about the circumstances surrounding the one-game suspension he received for violating the NFL’s policy on a drug of abuse.

“Just looking to move forward and move football,” he said Tuesday before the Bears practiced at Halas Hall. “Not gonna get into detail.”

He said he spoke to coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace about the incident. He wouldn’t say if the suspension was related to a March 26, 2017, incident in which he was tased by a police officer at Sharky’s Funhouse, a bar in Cedar Falls, Iowa. In February, he received six months’ probation after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Hall can practice with the team and play in its preseason games before his one-week suspension — without pay — takes effect for the Bears’ first regular-season week. That is, if he makes the team.

Redskins wide receiver Pierre Garcon stiff arms Chicago Bears cornerback Deiondre' Hall in 2016. | Nam Y. Huh, AP photo

Hall, a backup safety and cornerback, is on the edges of the 53-man roster with cut day looming Sept. 1. He said the next 11 days are crucial.

“They’re huge for me and for everybody fighting for a roster spot,” he said. “At the end of the day, your film talks. Being able to produce and stay consistent in that manner is huge.”