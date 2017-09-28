Bears DE Akiem Hicks injures foot, is questionable vs. Packers

Defensive end Akiem Hicks was a late addition to the Bears’ injury report. The team announced Thursday morning that he is questionable for the night game against the Packers after injuring his foot.

The loss of Hicks, who did not appear on the injury report all week, would be a giant blow to the Bears. He’s drawn consistent double teams through three games, and has been perhaps the Bears’ best player since signing a contract extension on the eve of the season-opener. The Packers enter Thursday night’s game with an injury-riddled offensive line.

“Akiem—paying him was definitely a great decision,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said this week. “He’s a stud inside.”

Were Hicks unable to play, Roy Robertson-Harris, Mitch Unrein and Jonathan Bullard would see increased snaps.