Bears defend LB Danny Trevathan, who awaits NFL discipline after hit

Linebacker Danny Trevathan didn’t want to watch his hit on Packers receiver Davante Adams during the Bears’ film session Friday.

‘‘Danny just closed his eyes,’’ cornerback Prince Amukamara said. ‘‘I don’t think he wanted to relive it.’’

Trevathan hit Adams with the crown of his helmet in the third quarter Thursday. Adams was carried off the field on a backboard and taken to the hospital. He was released from the hospital Friday and is in concussion protocol.

‘‘You never want to see anybody get hurt,’’ coach John Fox said. ‘‘Danny Trevathan’s not a dirty player, and he’s not out to hurt anybody. People will look at it, but there was nothing intentional about it by any stretch.’’

Danny Trevathan was not ejected for a hit Thursday. (AP)

The NFL is reviewing the hit for potential discipline, which might include a suspension, a league spokesman said. It’s part of a new rule that allows the NFL to punish egregious illegal hits. The league will decide by early next week, if not sooner.

The rule doesn’t give any leniency to first-time offenders, but Amukamara said that should be taken into consideration. Trevathan, who was assessed a personal-foul penalty, doesn’t have a track record of illegal hits.

‘‘I mean, if he has previous violations, I think it’s tough to make a case that it’s not intentional,’’ Amukamara said. ‘‘But if it’s a first-time offense, I don’t think you can suspend a guy off that.’’

Loss ‘embarrassing’

Tight end Zach Miller said he understood the emotional damage caused by the 35-14 loss, which gave the Packers an all-time edge in the series for the first time since 1932.

‘‘Chicago’s a special place to play football in,’’ Miller said. ‘‘And you look at that rivalry. You look at where it was at — dead even on a national stage going up into Lambeau — and then to go out and perform that way is embarrassing.

‘‘We’re better than that. I truly believe we’re a better football team than that. But you’ve got to prove it. And in that instance last night, we just didn’t do it.’’

Demps to IR

The Bears put safety Quintin Demps, who suffered a broken left forearm Sunday against the Steelers, on injured reserve. He could return to games in eight weeks. The Bears are allowed to bring two players off IR each season.

Adrian Amos started in his place against the Packers and was credited with eight tackles.

