Simply dominant: Bears defense has allowed 1 TD, total, in last 3 games

Since Giants quarterback Eli Manning threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Odell Beckham in the third quarter on Dec. 2, the Bears defense has played 37 drives.

They’ve allowed one touchdown, and it came on a short field.

The Packers inherited the ball at the 50-yard line to start their lone touchdown drive in Week 15, the result of an ill-advised Bears fake punt. Five plays later, they scored on Jamaal Williams’ 10-yard scamper around the right end.

That’s it. Every other point has been scored on a field goal.

Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan and his teammates celebrate his interception Sunday. | Robert Reiners/Getty Images

“The biggest thing is to be able to keep them from scoring touchdowns,” coach Matt Nagy said Monday. “And we’ve been doing that, which is always positive.”

It’s more than just a positive — it’s the main argument for the Bears making a deep playoff run. In a season defined by an offensive explosion, they have, by advance metrics, the best defense in football.

Sunday, they held the 49ers to three Robbie Gould field goals. Defensive end Akiem Hicks had a career-high three batted passes after posting only five in his career. He and outside linebacker Khalil Mack combined for 13 pressures and four quarterback hits, per Pro Football Focus, while inside linebacker Danny Trevathan gave the Bears their NFL-leading 27th interception.

They’ve allowed one touchdown in their last three-plus games — and not against popgun offenses.

The Rams are third in the NFL in scoring, the Packers 12th and the 49ers 23rd.

The Rams scored 30 points the week before they mustered six against the Bears — and have totaled 54 in the two weeks since. The Packers scored 34 points the week before they posted one touchdown and three field goals against the Bears — and 44 points on Sunday against the Jets. And the 49ers hung 26 on the Seahawks last week.

“I feel like our defense has been peaking all year long,” Nagy said. “They’ve been playing at another level this whole entire season. It starts with Week 1 in Green Bay and then they’ve kept it this way.

“To keep the consistent level of play that they’ve played at all year long, I think, is rare. And that’s a credit to the players and the coaches for getting those guys that way. I just want them to continue playing the way they’re playing.

“If they do that, we’ll be alright.”

With a week left in the season, the Bears rank third in the league, behind the Ravens and Titans, with 18.2 points allowed per game. Only the Ravens, Bills and Vikings have allowed fewer yards than the Bears’ 308.7 per game.

By advanced measures, though, the Bears have the best defense in football.

Entering the weekend — before the Bears suffocated the 49ers — Football Outsiders ranked the Bears first in the NFL with 26.18 yards and 1.49 points allowed per drive. Opposing drives lasted 2:31, the shortest in the NFL. The Bears produced .207 turnovers and .159 interceptions per possessions, the most in the NFL.

Having a reliably dominant defense affects what Nagy does best: offensive play-calling. Through the first 28 minutes of Sunday’s game, the 49ers had done all the scoring, and still led only 6-0.

“There wasn’t a lot of rhythm,” Nagy said. “You look up and it’s 6-0 and then you score a touchdown and it’s 7-6 and just like that, you’re winning.

“So in those situations when you give up field goals vs. touchdowns, it’s always a huge benefit for you. As an offensive side of the ball play-caller, you understand that. And then it can at times help you in how you call.”