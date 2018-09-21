‘The heart of our defense’: Why it’s time to appreciate Bears LB Danny Trevathan

Adam L. Jahns’ “Inside the Huddle” Bears column appears in game-day editions of the Chicago Sun-Times.

A hit during Danny Trevathan’s freshman year at Leesburg High in Florida changed his career trajectory.

“I was a running back, but I didn’t have the juke moves,” Trevathan said. “I used to run people over.”

But then, WHACK!

Bears LB Danny Trevathan sacks Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and forces a fumble. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

“I had got hit one time blind-sided-ly,” Trevathan said. “I was like, ‘I don’t know. I’m thinking about joining the band. I don’t know about this.’ My coach moved me to defense one time. I was like, ‘OK, if they can hit people like this, let me see how I feel this. I might like this.’ ”

He did. Trevathan said he fell in love with defense on his first hit. He became a three-year starter at linebacker at Leesburg, then coveted recruit for Kentucky. As the saying goes, the rest is history. His Bears teammates now consider Trevathan the heart of a defense that should be one of league’s best this year and beyond.

“I’m just trying to be whatever my team needs me to be but still be myself,” Trevathan told the Sun-Times. “We can’t do this for a long time. We just got to enjoy it and have fun with the guys when you’re out there. And let’s make a splash while we’re out there. Why not do it big when we’re out there? That’s my whole saying, ‘Why are we out here if we’re just going to play? Let’s go play to win.’ ”

A ‘contagious’ tackler

To defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, the difference in Trevathan’s play in his third season with the Bears starts with his availability. He missed a portion of training camp with a hamstring injury, but still participated in the full offseason program.

“His first year or two, between the injuries, he was up and down because he really wasn’t honed in on what we’re doing,” Fangio said. “And Danny is a guy that needs to practice and he needs to play. And finally this past offseason, he got to partake in all of that.”

When Trevathan plays, Fangio sees a difference throughout his defense.

“He’s one of those guys that when he’s out on the field, his intensity level even heightens,” Fangio said. “He loves the physical part of the game. He loves tackling people. It’s the physical contact part of the game, and I think, that’s contagious.”

It’s partly why safety Eddie Jackson called Trevathan “the heart of our defense.” It’s Trevathan’s responsibility to relay Fangio’s calls. But it’s how he plays when the ball is snapped that matters even more. He gets their blood flowing.

“Even in the game, when we’re tired and he’s tired, but he’s like, ‘Let’s go. Let’s finish. I know we’re hurting. Let’s finish!’ ” Jackson said. “[It’s] just that mindset he has, that mentality.”

In a sense, Trevathan is overlooked. He hasn’t been voted to Pro Bowl or named All Pro. The Broncos drafted him in the sixth round in 2012, but they didn’t re-sign him after his fourth season and their victory in Super Bowl 50 against the Panthers.

The NFC player of the week award that Trevathan earned for his performance against the Seahawks in Week 2 was the first of his career. He also has a lengthy injury history.

Is Trevathan capable of being an All-Pro player?

“I never want to put a ceiling on a guy but he certainly can,” Fangio said.

Simply put, the Bears’ defense is better with Trevathan. There are certain statistics that back that up, but overall, the Bears are 2-9 when he doesn’t play.

Fangio knows how important he is. HIs teammates do, too, because they see and hear it. Trevathan plays up to his own words.

“I think there’s a lot of respect for him in the NFL,” defensive lineman Akiem Hicks said. “I think people are afraid of his speed. I feel like he can cover anybody. I feel like he can come and hit with the best of them. He’s an elite linebacker.”

Following a champion

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack might be the new face of the Bears’ defense but Trevathan has something that he wants — a Super Bowl ring.

“You can tell he won a championship,” Mack said. “That’s definitely what he’s bringing to the table. [It’s] that communication and that vibe that you feel from your vocal leader.”

Trevathan, of course, knows better than any player at Halas Hall what it takes to win a Super Bowl. He’s been on both sides of it.

The Seahawks blew out Trevathan and the Broncos, who were coached by John Fox at the time, 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII in New Jersey.

Two years later, Trevathan was part of an outstanding Broncos’ defense that pummeled Panthers quarterback Cam Newtown for a 24-10 victory in Santa Clara, California. Trevathan led the Broncos with eight tackles and recovered two fumbles against the Panthers.

“His intentions and his passion for the game are Super Bowl-caliber,” Fangio said.

It’s why when Trevathan says he sees a special buy-in brewing defensively for the Bears, it shouldn’t be ignored.

“It’s just that feeling – confidence,” Trevathan said. “I remember what Mrs. Virginia McCaskey said about the ‘85 Bears. She said they were so confident, it was scary. I want us to be confident on the verge of cocky. It’s OK to be that. You’ve got to believe that, and you’ve got to work like that, too. You got to show up. If you feel like that and we have that working, nobody can stop us, man.”

Trevathan said the defense has to prove that every week.

“You’ve got to stay hungry,” he said. “Let’s take it on, man, and let’s be great while we’re out here. Let’s not go out there and [B.S.]. Let’s not just go through the phases and miss our opportunity to be great and bring this city back to life.”

EXTRA POINTS

Playing it quick

With the Cardinals and other teams expected to focus on stopping running back Jordan Howard, it will be interesting to see how much coach Matt Nagy features the quick passing game that worked well for quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the second half against the Seahawks.

“[It was] just getting the ball out quick, playing within myself and in this offense and just doing my job,” said Trubisky, who only had two incompletion over the final two quarters of the Bears’ 24-17 win.

It’s obvious that opponents want to test Trubisky. But the Bears’ scoring drive in the second half of their victory was encouraging. It was an 11-play drive that didn’t feature a third down.

Trubisky went 4-for-4 for 31 yards and a 10-yard touchdown to receiver Anthony Miller. It included two quick receiver screens and two plays where Trubisky’s launch points were changed off play fakes.

“When you stay out of [third-down] situations, then they’re not able to bring their more exotic blitzes,” Trubisky said. “[It’s] keeping them off balanced. We were just in a rhythm as an offense.

“That’s the type of rhythm you could see our offense getting in in the future, if we just stay on track and everyone does their job and focuses.”

Rotating in the rookie

Miller and linebacker Roquan Smith weren’t the only Bears rookies to play well against the Seahawks. Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols was noticeable in his debut.

“It was a great opportunity for me,” Nichols said of playing 11 snaps after being inactive in Week 1.

Nichols, a fifth-round round pick, improved the Bears’ interior pass rush. Outside linebacker Aaron Lynch’s sack of Wilson started with Nichols’ push in the middle. He forced center Justin Britt into Wilson, who shuffled into Lynch’s stunt inside.

It was a powerful move that bodes well for the Bears and Nichols’ playing time going forward. Third-year defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard only was on the field for 19 plays in Week 2.

“I can definitely say since I’ve been here that my pass rushing technique has consistently gotten better,” Nichols said.

TWITTER Q&A

Why is Kevin White getting more reps than [Javon] Wims even though he’s not producing? — @sabirsalah1

A: I received plenty of questions about White this week. White isn’t producing because he isn’t playing. He only was on the field for two snaps against the Seahawks after getting 12 in Green Bay. It was telling that a screen was called for special-teams stalwart Josh Bellamy – a six-yard gain on Monday night – before White this season. It’s also telling that rookie Anthony Miller plays on special teams, while White doesn’t. At this point, White’s role is minimal. But the same would be true for Wims if he were active. That said, Wims, a seventh-round pick, did show more promise than White did during the preseason. I’m not really sure where White fits in the Bears’ offense.

Would Kyle Fuller lead the league in interceptions if he just turns around? — @greatnxss_

A: I made an appearance with former Bears cornerback Charles Tillman on NBC Sports Chicago on Tuesday night. During it, Tillman was asked about Fuller’s performances (two touchdowns allowed in two weeks) and specifically about turning around to see the ball. Tillman said that one reason that cornerbacks don’t turn to the ball during plays is that they’re out of position. So I’ll take Tillman’s word for it when it comes to Fuller. He’s the best Bears cornerback of all time. But Fuller does need to play better. He needs to play up to his new four-year, $56 million contract extension.

What sense do you get on the timeline for [rookie guard James] Daniels’ insertion into starting lineup? — @Matt_9730

A: This is another question several people on Twitter had. My sense is that the Bears are content with Eric Kush at left guard for the time being, but that they also want their ground game to improve as soon as possible. Could Daniels fix that? Possibly. His athleticism and strength could make the difference on the Bears’ zone runs. But let’s see what happens against the Cardinals. Daniels turned 21 last week. He has plenty of football ahead of him.