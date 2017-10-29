Bears defense does its part; in time, so will Mitch Trubisky’s offense

NEW ORLEANS – A year from now, the fumble that safety Adrian Amos forced and recovered himself in the final minutes against the Saints should be more than a good play during another good day for the Bears’ defense.

It should result in more than four plays for nine yards from the offense.

It should be part of a game-winning sequence for the Bears — given that rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky should improve in time and that general manger Ryan Pace will surround his prized pick with more talent.

“It didn’t result in points,” Amos said after the Bears’ 20-12 loss to the Saints at the Superdome on Sunday. “I just got to find a way to get up and go.”

Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks sacks Saints quarterback Drew Brees. (AP)

Coach John Fox told his players to leave New Orleans with their “heads high.” But the general message from members of the defense was : “We need to do more.”

Amos’ comments are an example of their collective mindset, which the defense has seemingly every week, even after victories.

It’s partly why the defense has established itself as one of league’s best after eight weeks. Their high level of play is the only consistent aspect of the Bears.

“Just know, we got to take games and instead of trying to like figure it out and let it play out,” outside linebacker Pernell McPhee said. “The defense, we know we got to outplay [opposing] defenses. And the offense, we just got to keep learning every week from experience.”

When the Saints ran the ball well in the first half, McPhee gathered the defense on the sideline.

“Just breathe,” McPhee said of his message. “They weren’t doing nothing we didn’t practice. My thing was, ‘Just breathe.’ We got a great defense. Let’s just slow it down in our heads.”

The Bears’ defense is playing great.

It proved that again by limiting Saints quarterback Drew Brees on his home field. Brees’ final numbers were typically exceptional – he was 23-for-28 for 299 yards and a 111.2 passer rating – but the Saints entered the game with the fourth-highest scoring average of 28.5 points. Brees also was sacked twice in a game for the first time this season.

“They have a really good defense,” Saints coach Sean Payton said.

Without the fumbles that Amos and defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard forced against running back Mark Ingram, Trubisky doesn’t have an opportunity to be a hero in the fourth quarter. Amos’ strip of Ingram gave the Bears the ball down 17-12 with two minutes, 12 seconds remaining.

“It’s tough to say this in the face of adversity, but I know we have a good team,” defensive lineman Akiem Hicks said. “We had too many opportunities to win that we got to close out on.”

Hicks isn’t talking about the offense, though he has every right to do so.

Instead, defensive players prefer to point fingers at the mirror.

The defense knows Trubisky is a rookie who tried to beat the Saints in a deafening dome without proven wide receivers and after losing his top tight end Zach Miller, center Cody Whitehair and right guard Kyle Long to injuries.

Against the Saints, the defense bemoaned cornerback Kyle Fuller’s offsides penalty on the first drive. It resulted in a four-point swing. Kicker Will Lutz’s 32-yard field goal turned into running back Alvin Kamara’s eight-yard touchdown run.

Brees also completed a 54-yard pass to receiver Ted Ginn Jr. through the coverage of Fuller and safety Eddie Jackson in the fourth quarter.

Those are the moments that eat at the defense, not Trubisky’s failures.

Those are the plays that form their do-more resolve.

“We gave up some leaky stuff,” linebacker Danny Trevathan said. “We just want to keep getting better and give the offense a better chance to win the game and keep putting the ball in [their] hands. All we can do is our job and keep getting better. Our defense loves being out there.”