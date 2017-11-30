Bears defense faces an x-factor in Jimmy Garoppolo vs. 49ers on Sunday

Jimmy Garoppolo starting against the Bears is a nice local story, but when you strip away the sentiment, it seems like an opportunity for a Bears defense that can use a break: They’re going up against a quarterback making his third NFL start, and his first start for a 1-10 49ers team he joined just four weeks ago.

Advantage, Bears?

“I don’t think so, because we’ve got to defend their [entire] offense,” Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. “Maybe if they were a team that threw the ball every play there would be a case for that. But these guys run the ball well. They have a strong commitment to it. I think we’ll see the same offense they’ve been running with [C.J.] Beathard and [Brian] Hoyer.”

Garoppolo made his 49ers debut in the final 1:07 against the Seahawks last week after Beathard suffered a knee injury. He completed an eight-yard pass to Aldrick Robinson on a fourth-and-five play, then hit Louis Murphy in the end zone on a scramble play for a 10-yard touchdown pass as time expired in a 24-13 loss to the Seahawks.

Jimmy Garoppolo completed 16-of-21 passes for 181 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions for a 117.4 passer rating in the Patriots' 23-22 victory over the Bears in the preseason in 2016. He'll face the Bears again Sunday at Soldier Field — but with the 49ers instead of the Patriots. (Charles Krupa/AP)

But that was garbage time in a game that already was decided. Now he’ll be facing the Bears with a 49ers offense that ranks 21st in yards, 23rd in rushing and 17th in passing. The 49ers are 28th in the NFL in scoring (17.0 points per game).

Garoppolo started two games with the Patriots when Tom Brady was suspended last season. He threw four touchdown passes without an interception in victories over the Cardinals and Dolphins — with a 119.0 overall rating — before suffering an injury in the latter game. But the Bears don’t really know what to expect from Garoppolo with the 49ers offense.

“The fact that he got to sit behind Tom Brady for four years — that probably helped,” said Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks, who played 15 games with the Patriots in 2015 when Garoppolo backed up Brady. “He’s looked good in the limited action he’s had the last couple of years. So whatever you take from that, that’s all you can do.”

Bears nickelback Cre’Von LeBlanc saw Garoppolo close-up when he was with the Patriots in training camp and the preseason in 2016. He signed with the Bears after he was waived in the cutdown to 53.

“Good quarterback. Smart quarterback. Real precise with his throws,” LeBlanc said. “Doesn’t have the arm strength [like] Tom, so he tries to get closer throws, digs, shorter routes. He’s a nice accurate quarterback. Not as mobile, and he goes through all his checks.”

The Bears practiced against the Patriots last season prior to playing a preseason game against them. Garoppolo was outstanding — 16-of-21 for 181 yards and a touchdown for a 117.0 rating. But really, all the Bears know is they’ll face a competitive guy who learned from the best.

“He’s gonna bring his “A” game,” LeBlanc said. “We’ve got to be ready for anything he throws our way, and hopefully he’ll throw us a couple.”

