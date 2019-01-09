Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to become Broncos head coach

After 32 years in the NFL, Vic Fangio is finally getting a head coaching job.

The Broncos will name the Bears defensive coordinator their head coach, a source said Wednesday, two days after he interviewed for Vance Joseph’s old position.

Fangio beat out Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak, who was reported as a finalist. The Broncos’ search committee, which included general manager John Elway and three others, met with five candidates over a seven-day stretch before returning to Denver after Fangio’s interview in the Chicago area Monday.

The Bears must now move to find Fangio’s replacement. Unless they promote veteran defensive backs coach Ed Donatell — who has served as the coordinator for the Packers, Falcons and Redskins — they’ll likely hire an outsider. The job immediately becomes the most coveted defensive coordinator spot in the sport — the Bears return 10 of 11 starters from a defense that, by all advanced metrics, was the best in the league.

One obvious candidate came off the board Tuesday night. Former Jets head coach Todd Bowles, who played for Matt Nagy’s father in high school and has been friends with the Bears head coach for decades, reportedly agreed to become the Buccaneers’ defensive coordinator. Bowles will reunite with head coach Bruce Arians, for whom he worked in Arizona.

Nagy, who decided to keep the entire defense staff upon his arrival last year, said last week that “I always have to have a contingency plan for every coach on our staff.” It’s his job to not be caught flat-footed.

“You have that plan, and now that’s something that when the time comes, if you have to deal with that, you have a plan ready to go,” Nagy said. “For me, that’s what I’ll deal with and follow by. Other than that, when you start focusing on other things, it can detract you from what you’re trying to get at.”

Bears players had openly dreaded the possibility Fangio would leave.

“Of course as a defensive group and I’m sure everyone in this organization would love for him to stay and not go and get interviews,” cornerback Prince Amukamara said Monday. “But we do understand that this could be something, a goal that he’s aspired to achieve. Me personally, I support him but also selfishly I would love for him to stay.”

Minutes after the Bears’ wild card round loss to the Eagles, outside linebacker Khalil Mack praised Fangio, for whom he played for one season.

“Not speaking too soon, it was an honor for me,” he said. “Understand where he’s been and how long he’s been coaching and the guys he’s coached. Just seeing the things that he was able to do with the group of guys we had was very impressive. Whatever happens, kudos to him.”

Fangio, 60, had hoped for a head coaching opportunity that rarely came during his respected career. Monday’s interview was only the fourth of his long career. He spoke with Bears general manager Ryan Pace last year before Nagy was hired. He interviewed for the 49ers’ head coaching job in 2015 and the Chargers’ in 1997.

Long considered one of the brightest defensive minds in the sport, Fangio joined John Fox’s staff in 2015. He inherited a defense that, in Marc Trestman’s final year, allowed the second-most points and third-most yards in the league.

Four years later, the Bears allowed the fewest points and third-fewest yards.

Dry and direct, Fangio claimed last week that he hadn’t returned a single phone call regarding a head coaching interview. He laughed that he was disappointed he didn’t get the Cubs bench coach job to work under friend Joe Maddon.

And he seemed to acknowledge his reputation as a lifelong assistant.

“I have not done one piece of work for it. I refuse to. And that’s it. …” he said. “Maybe that’s why I’m here.”