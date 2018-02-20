Bears’ Deiondre’ Hall gets 6 months’ probation after March bar fight

Bears defensive back Deiondre’ Hall received six months’ probation earlier this month after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct and public intoxication dating to a bar fight last March.

He entered the plea on Feb. 6 and was sentenced three days later, according to the Black Hawk County (Iowa) Clerk of Courts.

Hall was tased, arrested and cited for three counts March 26 after he was removed from Sharky’s Funhouse in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He refused to answer officers’ questions, tried to escape and spat in their faces, per the police report, before being handcuffed. A female officer tased Hall’s left leg to get him to cooperate.

Officers said Hall smelled of alcohol, his eyes were bloodshot and his speech was slurred. He refused a breathalyzer test.

Deiondre Hall got six months probation from an incident last year. (AP)

He was cited for three misdemeanors: interference with official acts, public intoxication and disorderly conduct for fighting,

Former Northern Iowa teammate Makinton Dorleant, who was arrested with Hall, pled guilty to interference with official acts and received one year’s probation per the court.

Hall played two games last year after starting the season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.