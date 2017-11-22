Bears’ Deiondre’ Hall returns to practice

Bears 11/22/2017, 12:38pm
Patrick Finley
@patrickfinley | email

Bears defensive back Deiondre’ Hall began practicing with the team Wednesday, his first action since beginning the season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Hall has 21 days to either return to the active roster or return to IR for the rest of the season.

There’s little room in the regular rotation for all, at least for now. He can play both safety and cornerback, but could help on special teams.

Two weeks ago, coach John Fox said the team could consider bringing Hall back to practice soon.

Chicago Bears defensive back Deiondre Hall (32) runs on the field with teammates during a June minicamp. (AP)

