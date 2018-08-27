Bears notebook: Despite broken hand, Leonard Floyd on pace to play vs. Packers

Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd did not practice Monday, but is expected to return to practice next week and still is on pace to start against the Packers on Sept. 9 at Lambeau Field, coach Matt Nagy said. Floyd is recovering from a broken right hand he suffered against the Broncos on Aug. 18.

“I feel good that he’ll play [against the Packers],” Nagy said. “He’ll probably have that club on him, but he’ll be ready to play.”

Nagy said his hopes were buoyed by research the Bears did on the effectiveness of players who have played in similar situations.

“There’s been some good players that have played with clubs,” Nagy said. “It prevents you a little bit from grabbing, but we feel confident he’ll be able to play.”

Hicks limited, but good

Defensive end Akiem Hicks, who has not practice since developing knee soreness prior to the Broncos game, practiced on a limited basis Monday and also is expected to be in play-mode when the Bears open practice for the Packers game next week.

Shaheen status quo

Nagy had no update on tight end Adam Shaheen, who has been out since suffering a sprained ankle and foot against the Broncos.

Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson did not have a cast on his broken arm Monday but Nagy said “it’s probably unrealistic” that Houston-Carson would be healthy for the Packers game. Still, Houston-Carson will not go on injured reserve, Nagy said.

Back-up tackle Bradley Sowell suffered a sprained ankle against the Chiefs and is not expected to play against the Bills on Thursday. His long-term status still is unknown.

The Trestman touch

Nagy has instituted a random locker-room set-up, as opposed to the normal position-specific arrangement. So soft-spoken Cody Whitehair is between linebacker Danny Trevathan and defensive end Akiem Hicks. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky is next to tackle Bobby Massie and wide receiver Allen Robinson. Marc Trestman did the same thing in 2013-14.

“The philosophy [behind] that,” Nagy said, “is that you put big guys next to small guys, you put loud guys next to quiet guys, you put leaders next to non-leaders, offense vs. defense, center vs. D-tackle. I think what that does is that it forces them to communicate a little bit with each other.

“I wanted our guys to come in and have a little culture shock and say, ‘Whoa, who am I next to?’ And then strike up a conversation and try to figure it out. I wanted it to be hard for them a little bit and then work through it. I think it’s important for our whole team to bond.”