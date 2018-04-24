To be like Devin Hester, Tarik Cohen knows he must ‘keep my foot on the gas’

Devin Hester’s two sons like to watch him on YouTube. Riding in the car, they’ll take his phone and speak his name to Siri, to launch a search engine.

The legendary return man, who retired with the Bears on Tuesday, has found himself watching the team’s latest returner — particularly, when Tarik Cohen ran backward to get a better angle for a 61-yard punt return touchdown against the 49ers.

“It kinda reminds me of some of the things I try to do,” Hester said. “At the end of the day, he’s a guy that’s determined to get in the end zone regardless of a certain situation.”

Tuesday, Cohen sounded flattered by the comparison.

Tarik Cohen breaks a tackle in the Bears' finale. (Getty Images)

“That means a lot,” he said. “That means that I gotta keep my foot on the gas pedal and keep striving to do what he did, even to reach beyond the goals he set.”

Cohen and fellow running back Benny Cunningham were honored at Halas Hall as winners of the Brian Piccolo Award, given annually to the Bears players who best exemplify the courage, loyalty, teamwork, dedication and sense of humor of Piccolo, who died from cancer at 26.

“As great of a player as he is, I’ve never heard him say he needs more,” Cunningham said. “He works hard. Doesn’t complain. Goes out of his way to brighten people’s days.”

The glue of the running back room, Cunningham said he can sympathize with Piccolo’s family — his father, also named Benny, died from cancer when his son was in eighth grade. The Brian Piccolo Cancer Research Fund benefits breast cancer research at Rush Medical Center.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about my father and the impact that he had on my life,” he said.