Bears dig #BearsSingtoAnything — ‘I don’t know if a lot of us went viral before’

Amukamara laughed about the #BearsSingtoAnything hashtag, popularized by former Bears player Anthony “Spice” Adams.

The videos, posted on social media, dubbed songs — by Beyonce and Nickelback and everyone in between — over the Amukamara-led Motown dance celebration the Bears did Thursday.

“I don’t know if a lot of us went viral before,” he said, “so it was great that that happened.”



Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks pointed out, accurately, that inside linebacker Roquan Smith and Khalil Mack had lost the beat during the celebration.

“A lot of guys with no rhythm,” he said. “Myth — busted.”

Cornerback Bryce Callahan said the celebrations are a confidence-booster.

“That means we’re out there making plays,” he said. “Whenever we can let go and have fun, that’s when we’re at our best.”