Bears DL Akiem Hicks misses practice again, coach cites precaution

Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks missed practice for the second-straight day Thursday with an Achilles tendon injury, but coach Matt Nagy said claimed he wasn’t concerned.

“His is precautionary,” he said. “It’s just one of those things — we just felt like with where he’s at, it would be good to give him a day and help him out there.”

Still, Hicks could be in danger of missing the first regular-season start of his Bears career, which began when he was signed before the 2016 season.

“He’s got a way to rally about himself and can kind of ignore whatever bumps and bruises he has going,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. “He’s a tough guy.”

Hicks first felt pain on Wednesday morning, Nagy said. Tuesday afternoon, Hicks described himself as feeling “recuperated” after a weekend jaunt to Miami while the Bears were off.

It’s unclear if his injury the same foot that kept him out of last year’s preseason game against the Cardinals with an Achilles injury.