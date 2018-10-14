All over in overtime: Bears miss field goal, lose wild finish to Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Three seconds away from a tie, the Dolphins’ Jason Sanders kicked a 47-yard field goal in overtime to beat the Bears 31-28 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Getting to that point, though, required an absurdist plot line that even “Florida Man” would find unbelievable.

Bears kicker Cody Parkey pushed a 53-yard field goal wide right with 1:55 left in overtime. The kick would have won the game.

The Bears had the ball because of a minor miracle. Bears safety Adrian Amos had his back turned when Brock Osweiler’s pass hurtled toward him on third-and-11 on the Dolphins’ first drive of overtime. The ball hit his left hand — Amos was face-guarding Danny Amendola — and caromed forward into the arms of Kenny Stills for a gain of 35.

The Bears thought Khalil Mack was held as he tried to chase after Osweiler. It wasn’t called.

Two plays later, Frank Gore’s 32-yard run gave the Dolphins first-and-goal at the 7. Two plays after that, the Dolphins faced third-and-goal from the 1, knowing that, per overtime rules, a touchdown ended the game but a field goal did not.

Kenyan Drake took the handoff — and fumbled at the 1. The Bears’ Akiem Hicks and Roquan Smith fell on it.

The Bears had new life — but they couldn’t cash in. On third-and-4 from the Dolphins’ 35, coach Matt Nagy called for a Jordan Howard run, content to try the field goal. He gained zero, and Parkey missed the kick.

The Bears looked inept in the first half and dynamic, if mistake-prone, in the second. Because of that, they had to play another period.

After scoring four second-half touchdowns, the Bears were hoping for one last score with the game tied and two minutes to play. But running back Tarik Cohen fumbled after catching a checkdown pass and running to the Bears’ 45 with 1:52 to go.

Linebacker Kiko Alonso popped the ball out of Cohen’s left hand, and Xavien Howard recovered it. The Dolphins, though, were forced to punt with about thirty seconds left, and the Bears took a knee tied at 28.

After totaling 54 yards on their first 24 plays, the Bears scored three touchdowns in the first 8:10 of the second half.

With the game tied with 3:23 to play, Trubisky found Anthony Miller wide open down the middle of the field for a 29-yard touchdown.

The Dolphins scored immediately after, though, when Albert Wilson caught a three-yard pass that he turned into a 75-yard catch-and-run with 3:17 to go.

The Bears’ first play of the third quarter was a 28-yard Trubisky scramble. A 32-yard pass interference penalty on his next play, a deep ball to Allen Robinson, gave them the ball at the 15. Two plays later, tight end Trey Burton caught a shovel pass for a 9-yard touchdown.

Osweiler, starting for the injured Ryan Tannehill, threw a third-down interception to Kyle Fuller, who returned the ball to the Dolphins’ 12. The Bears scored on a slant to Allen Robinson on the next play for their first lead of the game.

After Sanders kicked a 50-yard field goal to put the Dolphins down four, the Bears went 75 yards in three plays. Taylor Gabriel caught a 54-yard pass down the left sideline to start the drive. Cohen finished it with a 21-yard run to go up 2-10.

Sanders made a 25-yard field in the final seconds of the third quarter to go down eight. The Bears took the kickoff and again marched down the field. They thought they’d scored a three-yard touchdown when Trubisky found Cohen in the end zone — but the play came back because Burton was whistled for setting a pick on Cohen’s route. On the next play, Trubisky threw an interception in the end zone to T.J. McDonald.

It marked the Bears’ second red zone turnover of the game. Running back Jordan Howard fumbled at the 1-yard line in the second quarter and the ball was recovered by Robert Quinn.

The Dolphins drove after the interception. Wilson’s 43-yard catch and run put the Dolphins down, 21-19, and Kenny Stills two-point conversion catch in the back right corner of the end zone tied it up.