Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Plenty to blame for Bears’ wild loss vs. Dolphins

In episode 182 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge offer their thoughts on the Bears’ wild loss against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Did the Bears’ defense really get torched by quarterback Brock Osweiler? How well did quarterback Mitch Trubisky play? Why can’t the Bears tackle receiver Albert Wilson? Why wasn’t Matt Nagy more aggressive in overtime?