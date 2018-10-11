Bears predictions: Week 6 vs. Dolphins
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
The Chicago Sun-Times’ experts offer their predictions for the Bears’ game Sunday at the Dolphins:
RICK MORRISSEY
Bears 27-20
The Bears’ defense has been consistently good and consistently nasty this season. Hard to see Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who has struggled the past two weeks, having much success. Season: 4-0.
RICK TELANDER
Bears 24-20
How can you jump off a bandwagon when it just started rolling? You can’t. Mitch Trubisky should not get cocky — just hold the throttles while the D does its thing. Season: 4-0.
ADAM L. JAHNS
Bears 27-10
The Dolphins’ offensive line is banged up — and that plays right into the strength of the Bears’ defense. Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and friends should enjoy themselves in Florida. Season: 3-1.
PATRICK FINLEY
Dolphins 18-17
Winning on the road is hard — the Bears have done it just three times in their last 18 tries. Winning on the road when you’ve had a bye week to bask in your 3-1 record is harder. To quote Admiral Ackbar: It’s a trap! Season: 3-1.
MARK POTASH
Bears 23-17
It remains to be seen if a week off will help or hurt the Bears after a rout of the Buccaneers, but odds are the momentum at Halas Hall is real. Season: 4-0.