Bears predictions: Week 6 vs. Dolphins

The Chicago Sun-Times’ experts offer their predictions for the Bears’ game Sunday at the Dolphins:

RICK MORRISSEY

Bears 27-20

The Bears’ defense has been consistently good and consistently nasty this season. Hard to see Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who has struggled the past two weeks, having much success. Season: 4-0.

RICK TELANDER

Bears 24-20

How can you jump off a bandwagon when it just started rolling? You can’t. Mitch Trubisky should not get cocky — just hold the throttles while the D does its thing. Season: 4-0.

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky celebrates with head coach Matt Nagy against the Bucs. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

ADAM L. JAHNS

Bears 27-10

The Dolphins’ offensive line is banged up — and that plays right into the strength of the Bears’ defense. Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and friends should enjoy themselves in Florida. Season: 3-1.

PATRICK FINLEY

Dolphins 18-17

Winning on the road is hard — the Bears have done it just three times in their last 18 tries. Winning on the road when you’ve had a bye week to bask in your 3-1 record is harder. To quote Admiral Ackbar: It’s a trap! Season: 3-1.

MARK POTASH

Bears 23-17

It remains to be seen if a week off will help or hurt the Bears after a rout of the Buccaneers, but odds are the momentum at Halas Hall is real. Season: 4-0.