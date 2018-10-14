Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill out, backup Brock Osweiler in vs. Bears

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Bears will face a backup quarterback Sunday.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill was listed as inactive, opening the door for backup Brock Osweiler to start. Tannehill was not on the Dolphins’ injury report until Friday, when he was listed as questionable with a right shoulder problem.

Osweiler lost all four starts with the Broncos last year but has fared well against the Bears. He beat them during his first stint with the Broncos, in 2015, and again in the 2016 season opener, when he played his first game for the Texans.

David Fales, the former Bears draft pick, will be the second-string quarterback.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill fumbles the ball as he's hit by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap during the second half last week. | Gary Landers/AP photo

Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake is among their inactives. As expected, Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara and receiver Anthony Miller will play after dealing with hamstring and shoulder injuries, respectively. The Bears’ inactives list includes one injured player — Marcus Cooper, who has a hamstring problem. The other six out Sunday: fullback Michael Burton, outside linebacker Kylie Fitts, offensive linemen Rashaad Coward and Bryan Witzmann, receiver Javon Wims and defensive lineman Nick Williams.