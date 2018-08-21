Bears downplay Roquan Smith hamstring tightness; ‘an hour-to-hour thing’

Bears rookie linebacker Roquan Smith was just saying that learning defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s system and acclimating himself to the Bears’ defense on the fly after missing 29 days because of a contract holdout was not an impediment to him starting in Week 1 against the Packers.

“I’ll be ready as far as the mental side of things,” Smith said at Halas Hall prior to practice Tuesday. “It’s not that big of a challenge as what it could be.”

The biggest hurdle? “Just being in football shape,” Smith said. “You work out and do all the running you can, but it’s nothing like football shape.”

Not long after he spoke those words, Smith saw just how right he was. The 21-year-old first-round draft pick from Georgia left early in practice with tightness in his left hamstring and did not return.

Bears rookie linebacker Roquan Smith (58, at the Bears practice at the Broncos facility in Englewood, Colo. last week) is "hour-to-hour" with a tight left hamstring after leaving practice early Tuesday at Halas Hall. | David Zalubowski/AP photo

Though it’s sure to raise red flags everywhere but at Halas Hall, Bears coach Matt Nagy downplayed the extent of the injury, calling it an “hour-by-hour thing.” Nagy said Smith “absolutely” could practice Wednesday and “most likely” could have practiced if the Bears were preparing for a regular-season game. Smith was participating in his fourth practice since ending the 29-day holdout last Monday.

“It’s more precautionary than anything,” Nagy said. “The biggest thing for us when you’re not that far in with him [is] we have to be a little bit careful because we don’t know where he’s at. So anytime you [have] something like this, where you just feel even the slightest thing, we want to make sure we’re being smart about it.”

It’s still too early to know how much the hamstring issue alters Smith’s trajectory toward starting the regular-season opener against the Packers on Sept. 9 at Lambeau Field — but obviously it doesn’t help. Smith is hoping to make his Bears’ debut in the preseason game against the Chiefs on Saturday at Soldier Field. That’s still in play, Nagy said.

The instances of one-day hamstring issues that evaporate and never return is rare, though. Even if Smith doesn’t play against the Chiefs, he could still play in Week 1, Nagy said.

“It’ll be close, though,” he said. “He’s at least in the meetings and he’s out here on the field. But if you’re going to play, it’s going to be a benefit for you to be out there on the field. We’re not giong to put anybody out there that doesn’t feel like they’re 100 percent mentally and physically. It’s going to be close for sure, without a doubt.”

Earlier Tuesday, Smith sounded like he was on track to prepared to start the opener whether or not he plays against the Chiefs — pending him being in “football shape.”

“I feel very comfortable in myself and my abilities, so whenever coach feels it’s right for me to get out there, then it’ll be that,” Smith said.

Looking and sounding noticeably more comfortable at the podium in the Halas Hall interview room than he was off the practice field last week following the end of his holdout, Smith did not seem overwhelmed or even fazed by the task of getting acclimated to Vic Fangio’s defense after missing the first three weeks of training camp and three preseason games.

“It’s not that bad because we ran a very complex defense at Georgia — it took me like a year to get it,” Smith said. “But actually having concepts now … because prior to getting to Georgia I didn’t know concepts like that. [This] just falls with the concepts.”

Nagy got right to the point when asked what he needs to see from Smith to know he’s ready for Week 1.

“On the field. That’s the first part, right?” Nagy said. “And the next part is just him feeling comfortable, making sure he’s making the right calls and he’s not making mental mistakes.”