Four undrafted free agents with a chance to impact Bears

They say understanding an NFL playbook is like learning a new language. But try telling that to someone who, as a teenager, had to learn Russian while living in the port city of Vladivostok, on the Sea of Japan, for two years.

The first six months of Dax Raymond’s Mormon mission was spent learning Russian. Mercifully, Matt Nagy’s plays aren’t in Cyrillic.

“I believe that gave me confidence: that if I can learn the Russian language, I can pick up the playbook,” the former Utah State tight end said Saturday.

Per Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints rules, Raymond was allowed one email from his family per week, and was only allowed to Skype home on Mother’s Day and Christmas. He worked out for only 30 minutes each morning — a luxury, considering he traveled as far as Siberia to try to spread his religion.

Because of the mission — which he served before attending USU — Raymond entered the NFL draft at 24 even though he left school a year early. He wasn’t chosen, and instead signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent.

“I’m two years older,” he said. [It] makes sense — you want younger guys. But I think it can also be a positive with maturity.”

Raymond, who interviewed with the Bears at the NFL Scouting Combine, knew the team was thin at tight end. He thinks his traits — which includes large hands — line up well with Nagy’s vision of a tight end.

The coach pointed to a touchdown Raymond caught in the back of the end zone during the final day of the Bears rookie minicamp Sunday.

“He has a really good skillset,” Nagy said. “I was happy with what he did this week.”

Say this about Raymond’s Russian mission: it left him unafraid of the cold.

“This is nothing,” he said.

Here are three more undrafted free agents that could make an impact with the Bears:

Ian Bunting

The 6-7, 255-pound tight end signed with the Bears after participating in their local pro day last month. He found familiarity in camp — his Hinsdale Central High School teammate, Colgate’s Thomas Ives, signed on as a receiver.

“It’s been awesome,” he said. “It’s definitely the beginning of a dream come true.”

Bunting played at Michigan from 2015-17 before transferring to Cal for his senior year.

He caught 18 passes for 195 yards last year, a career high. But his size could provide the matchup problems that Nagy craves.

Sam Mustipher

He started the last 37 games as Notre Dame’s center and was voted a captain in his final season. The 6-3, 306-pounder was eager to reunite with offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, who left South Bend, Ind., for the Bears a year ago.

The drills he did during the rookie minicamp were identical to what Hiestand demanded in Notre Dame’s practices. Not that was comforting.

“I don’t think ever in my life I’ve ever relaxed around coach Hiestand, even off the field,” he said. “I just attack the best I can. …

“I didn’t feel like there was a better landing spot for me.”

Alex Bars

The 6-6, 312-pounder started 12 games at tackle in 2016 and spent the next year-and-a-half as a starting guard before a left knee injury ended his final season in late September.

He had surgery in October and was given a nine-month recovery timetable. He didn’t participate in the minicamp as a result, but could be a steal once he recovers.

“It will take a little bit of time here. …” Nagy said. “He seems like a great kid and, obviously, a very good player.”

Mustipher has been there to keep his spirits up.

“He’s attacking the recovery process. …” Mustipher said. “We spend a lot of time together. We have in the past. So it’s just like home.”