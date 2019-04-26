Bears draft capsule: RB David Montgomery

Round 3, No. 73

David Montgomery

Iowa State RB

5-10, 222 pounds

Iowa State running back David Montgomery (struggling for yardage against West Virginia as a freshman in 2016 when he gained 141 yards on 21 carries) rushed for 1,216 yards (4.7 avg.) and had 22 receptions for 157 yards as a junior last season. | David Purdy/Getty Images

Age: 21 (turns 22 on June 7)

Background: Montgomery was a prolific dual-threat quarterback at Mount Healthy High School in Cincinnati — he was the Ohio Division III Player of the Year as a senior in 2015 when he rushed for 2,707 yards and 41 touchdowns and passed for 726 and seven touchdowns. But he was only a three-star prospect and chose Iowa State over Illinois and Marshall. He was a three-year starter for Iowa State — including 1,146 yards (4.4 avg.) and 11 touchdowns in 2017 and 1,216 yards (4.7 avg.) and 13 touchdowns as a senior. Also had 71 receptions for 582 yards (but no touchdowns) in three seasons. He applied for the draft with one year of college eligibility remaining.

The skinny: Without imposing size or blazing speed, Montgomery has many of the qualities of a successful three-down back in Matt Nagy’s offense — quickness, vision, patience, physicality, balance, good hands, yards-after-contact, run-after-catch, big-play ability and the grit and toughness to be an effective pass blocker.

They said it: From Pro Football Weekly’s 2019 Draft guide — “Has the talent to be a starter early in his career. Has some similarities to ex-Chiefs back and 2017 NFL rushing champion Kareem Hunt as far as traits and style.”