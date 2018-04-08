Draft analysis: If Saquon Barkley somehow falls, would Bears consider the RB?

Part 1 of a 10-part series previewing the NFL draft and the Bears’ needs:

Hypothetical question No. 1: If Saquon Barkley, one of the best running back prospects of his generation, were inexplicably, available with the No. 8 pick, would the Bears draft him?

Hypothetical question No. 2: If it started raining dollar bills, would you go outside and catch them?

Both would be lucky turns. The odds of the former happening, though, seem about as likely as the latter. Regardless of their current roster construction, the Bears would be fools to rule out drafting such a transformational player. But barring a cataclysmic shift — it might take a Double Tunsil — the Penn State great will be gone by the time the Bears use their first-round pick.

Penn State's Saquon Barkley figures to be drafted in the top four. (AP)

Which is fine.

While his pass-catching struggles could make him a less-than-ideal focal point of Matt Nagy’s new offense, Howard has proven himself an elite runner. Only the Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott and the Steelers’ Le’Veon Bell have rushed for more yards than Howard’s 2,435 in his two seasons in the NFL. No one else in the top 12 was drafted as low as Howard, a fifth-round pick in 2016.

That makes him cheap, too — Howard has another two years left on his rookie deal. The Bears’ appetite for Howard’s next contract is a different debate. Perhaps it’s telling that general manager Ryan Pace has yet to devote substantial resources to the position, financial or otherwise; in his three years, he’s let Matt Forte walk and selected Howard, Cohen and Jeremy Langford on the draft’s third day.

If the Bears select a running back at all this year, it figures to be in the same range, in search of depth. Despite his dynamism, Cohen will never be an every down back, both because of his 5-6, 179-pound frame and his swing-for-the-fences style. One-third of his rushes last year went for zero yards or a negative gain.

Nagy labeled both Cohen and Howard as “good fits” as pass-catchers.

“They’re both really good at what they do,” he said at the NFL’s annual meetings. “To our offensive staff, as we’re designing plays and trying to find ways to get guys the ball, we’re going to do what fits them best.”

Barkley is the latest player to buck the trend of running backs as a fungible commodity. None were drafted in the first round in 2013 or 2014; in the two years prior to that, only one, bust Trent Richardson, was taken with the first 27 picks. Todd Gurley and Melvin Gordon went in the first 15 in 2015, though, and Elliott was drafted fourth a year later. Last year, Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey were selected in the first nine.

If the Browns or Giants select Barkley, he’ll become the highest-drafted running back since Reggie Bush went second in 2006. Otherwise, he figures to land at the same spot as Fournette and Elliott — No. 4, where the Browns will be making their second selection.

That will be long before the Bears pick.

“He’s special, he’s different,” NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock said. “He’s all those things.”

Running backs

Grading the Bears’ need:

Low. The team is returning everyone that registered a carry last year — Jordan Howard, Tarik Cohen, Benny Cunningham and fullback Michael Burton. Howard finished sixth in the league — and was 17 yards away from being fourth — with 1,122 rushing yards last year. His 1,313 in 2016 trailed only Ezekiel Elliott.

On the roster:

Howard ($647,006 average annual value), Cohen ($758,915), Cunningham ($855,000), Taquan Mizzell, ($555,000), FB Burton ($616,089)

Top five draft prospects:

Saquon Barkley, Penn State — Perhaps the best player in the draft, Barkley figures to be picked in the top four. Sony Michel, Georgia — He only started twice last year, but still totaled a ridiculous 1,227 yards on 156 rushes. Derrius Guice, LSU — Replacing Leonard Fournette last year, he led the SEC with 1,387 rushing yards while battling injury. Ronald Jones II, USC — He hurt his hamstring at the NFL Scouting Combine but was strong in his pro day makeup Thursday. Quarterback Sam Darnold even flew to Los Angeles to throw to him. Nick Chubb, Georgia — He and Michel set the Div. I-A record for most career rushing yards by running back teammates, surpassing Eric Dickerson and Craig James.

I’m intrigued by:

Only four Div. I-A players ever have ran for more yards than San Diego State’s Rashaad Penny did last year: Oklahoma State’s Barry Sanders, Wisconsin’s Melvin Gordon, Central Florida’s Kevin Smith and USC’s Marcus Allen.

A likely mid-round pick, Penny can return kicks, too — he brought back seven kickoffs and two punts in college.