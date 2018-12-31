Bears vs. Eagles: Start time, TV schedule for NFC Wild Card Game

The Bears are officially set to open their first postseason appearance in eight years with an NFC Wild Card Game against the defending champion Eagles on Sunday afternoon. The winner of the game will advance to the Divisional Round for a matchup against either the Saints or Rams, depending on the result of the conference’s other Wild Card matchup between the Cowboys and Seahawks.

The context of the upcoming matchup between Chicago and Philadelphia is much different than the last time they met in November 2017. At that point, the Bears were a struggling team trying to find its identity under John Fox. The Eagles, who had entered that game with a 9-1 record, ended up thrashing the Bears, 31-3, en route to winning the Super Bowl the following February.

Now the Bears will try to stand in the way of Philadelphia’s quest for a second consecutive championship alongside a raucous crowd at Soldier Field. The energy in that building changed over the last few weeks as the run toward the playoffs ramped up, and it’ll be fun to see what the atmosphere is like near Lake Michigan with the postseason back in Chicago for the first time since 2011.

Expect non-stop coverage from the Sun-Times’ sports team throughout the Bears’ playoff run, but in the meantime, here’s when they’ll play next Sunday. Make sure to clear that calendar.

Bears vs. Eagles, 2019 NFC Wild Card Game

Day: Sunday, January 6

Time: 3:40 p.m. CT

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports Live