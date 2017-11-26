Bears guard Kyle Long relishes matchup with brother Chris
PHILADELPHIA — Sunday might have marked the last time Long shared a field with his older brother, Chris. The Eagles defensive end is 32.
Long knocked Chris down when he ran a stunt.
“I didn’t pile-drive him,” Kyle Long said after the Bears’ 31-3 loss to the Eagles. “I kinda laid on top of him. I told him ‘I love ya,’ and he said it back, actually.”
Chris sympathized with his brother’s season.
“Certainly he’s dealt with his share of adversity this year — injuries and stuff he can’t control,” Chris Long said. “But I’m proud of the way he’s battled. And I know it’s tough losing. I’ve been there before.”