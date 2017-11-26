Bears guard Kyle Long relishes matchup with brother Chris

PHILADELPHIA — Sunday might have marked the last time Long shared a field with his older brother, Chris. The Eagles defensive end is 32.

Long knocked Chris down when he ran a stunt.

“I didn’t pile-drive him,” Kyle Long said after the Bears’ 31-3 loss to the Eagles. “I kinda laid on top of him. I told him ‘I love ya,’ and he said it back, actually.”

Chris sympathized with his brother’s season.

Bears guard Kyle Long faced his brother Sunday. (AP)

“Certainly he’s dealt with his share of adversity this year — injuries and stuff he can’t control,” Chris Long said. “But I’m proud of the way he’s battled. And I know it’s tough losing. I’ve been there before.”