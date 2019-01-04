Playoff push? Bears safety Eddie Jackson is a game-time decision vs. Eagles

Safety Eddie Jackson’s return from his right ankle injury is now a matter of finding his “X percent.” That’s how coach Matt Nagy views Jackson’s potential availability for the Bears’ wild-card playoff matchup Sunday against the Eagles.

“The hard part is where he’s at,” Nagy said. “OK, if he’s X percent, whatever that is, is that something that is smart for him? Is that smart for the team?”

After being limited in practice for the second consecutive day, Jackson was officially listed as questionable for Sunday. Nagy called him a game-time decision.

“He’s literally going go right up on to it,” Nagy said. “We’ll test him out, see how he is. He was able to get in there a little bit [Friday] and do some individual work and then jump in the practice in certain spots.”

Bears safety Eddie Jackson returns an interception against the Packers at Soldier Field. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Jackson was one of four Bears players named first-team All-Pro on Friday, joining outside linebacker Khalil Mack, cornerback Kyle Fuller and punt returner Tarik Cohen.

But he’s also the most important of four players listed on the team’s injury report. Jackson hasn’t played since twisting his right ankle after making an interception against the Packers in Week 16.

Outside linebacker Aaron Lynch didn’t practice all week because of his right elbow injury. He’s listed as doubtful. Rookie defensive tackle Bilal Nichols received another day off because of his nagging knee issue but he’s expected to play. Backup safety/special-teamer DeAndre Houston-Carson has sore ribs and also had a day off. Nichols and Houston-Carson are officially listed as questionable.

As for Jackson, being in the postseason certainly affects his “X percent.”

“Probably, slightly,” Nagy said, “because it is win or go home.”

Deon Bush has played well in his place but the Bears’ defense is more formidable with Jackson and his game-changing skills in it. Jackson didn’t speak to the media Friday. The team said he was undergoing treatment.

“The team and the player, you have to look at it from both sides, and that’s the hard part,” Nagy said. “We’ve all got to be honest and see exactly where he’s at. That’s the only thing you can do and then you just keep rolling.”

Jackson, though, has nearly two full days between the conclusion of practice on Friday and when inactives are due on Sunday to improve. All signs still point to his return.

“We’re going to have no regrets,” Nagy said. “So if he goes in and he plays at ‘X percent,’ then that’s it. And if he doesn’t play, then that’s the decision we made.”